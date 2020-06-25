BRISTOL, Va. — The Logan’s Roadhouse location on Linden Drive reopened Wednesday under the new ownership of Nashville-based SPB Hospitality LLC.
SPB is an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, which took over operations and management of all former Craftworks properties June 12 following a $93 million credit bid. SPB will operate Logan’s Roadhouse and eight other former Craftworks franchises, according to a written statement.
The restaurant at 3174 Linden Drive is scheduled to operate from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, according to its website.
“We are excited to have Logan’s open again in Bristol,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “For years, Logan’s has been a staple of Linden Drive, and the thought of Logan’s being closed for good was disheartening. Today is a good day for Linden Drive and Bristol. Welcome back.”
The previous ownership group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March then shuttered all Logan’s locations nationwide in early April amid restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the completed sale of the brands, many restaurants are open, and the company is rehiring former team members. Additional restaurants will reopen over the coming weeks in compliance with local laws and regulations,” according to the statement.
The Logan’s Roadhouse in Johnson City is also open.
Currently in Virginia, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity with other restrictions in place. Virginia is scheduled to further loosen restrictions July 1.
“The efforts of thousands of our extraordinary team members allowed us to maintain services in many of our locations in an enormously challenging environment, and we are intensely focused on bringing more and more team members back to work as we re-open additional restaurants,” Marc Buehler, CEO of SPB Hospitality, said in the statement.
SPB Hospitality also acquired Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Brewery, Gordon Biersch, ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery — none of which operate in this area. The company plans to operate in 39 states.
