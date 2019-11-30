15 years after Bristol officer's death, Vance's mother discusses his life

Karen Vance recalled hearing a tap at the door on the evening of Nov. 27, 2004.
Residing in a home outside of Columbia, South Carolina, she thought she was imagining things until she heard the knocking sound again.
The woman had no idea who could possibly want to see her so late in the day, so she went to check.
“I peeked through the curtain and I seen two police officers,” Vance said. “I figured something bad happened.”
One of the officers told the woman they had news to share and that she should sit down. After informing them that she was fine, the officer directed her to the living room to sit down.
“Mark had been shot and killed,” the officer told her. “They took five people in.”
It was news that Vance knew was possible, as her son worked at the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, but it was still shocking.
Earlier in the evening, Officer Mark Vance, 30, had entered a house on Belmont Drive in Bristol, not far from the bowling alley along Weaver Pike, to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.
The police officer had only a flashlight in hand and his gun still holstered as he walked through the home. Nikolaus Johnson — a man whose case still remains in the court system 15 years later on appeals — was standing out of sight in the upstairs hallway, according to court records.
As the officer reached the hallway and the living room area at the top of the stairs, a shot was fired from a short distance away. The officer was shot in the head and died.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probed the shooting and charged Johnson with murder. He was later found guilty in 2007.
Fifteen years after the shooting, Karen Vance, now 70, lives in a small apartment at Leisure Park Towers, which overlooks Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia, and still thinks about her son and his tragic death.
Vance recently met with the Bristol Herald Courier to talk about Vance and share photographs of the young man, who had graduated from Lebanon High School in Southwest Virginia in 1992.
The courageous man had always wanted to be a police officer.
“From about the time he was 10,” Karen Vance said. “That’s all he ever talked about. ‘I want to be a police officer.’ He finally made it.”
It’s unknown exactly why he chose law enforcement as a career path. No other family members served as officers.
After high school, Vance worked at Bristol Compressors.
“On his off days, he was on the auxiliary in Bristol,” his mother recalled. “On his days off and stuff, he was at the police station. They had an opening, and he finally got on.”
Vance became a full-time officer in 2003.
“I was really proud,” Karen Vance said. “Everyone was happy, glad.”
With his mother in South Carolina, Mark Vance often called to check on her and visited her a couple times a month.
“I remember he called one time, and I guess they had a chase through Bristol,” she said.
The police pursuit began on the Tennessee side, crossed the state line and concluded in Virginia.
“They said all of a sudden they had a gun,” she said. “I really wish he hadn’t told me that.”
The woman said she was aware of the dangers of law enforcement.
“I knew, but back then, every once in a while someone might get killed,” she said.
In 2004, the dangers of law enforcement hit close to home.
Mark Vance was the first police officer shot in the line of duty in Bristol in 65 years. On the evening of the shooting, Vance was working the west end of Bristol when the call of a domestic disturbance was announced over the radio. The officer covering the Weaver Pike area was on another call, so Vance volunteered.
It would be the last call he would ever answer.
“Not just anyone can be a police officer,” his mother said. “It’s in your blood. They want to be there to help. That was him.”
Several local young officers went to Mark Vance’s funeral, where dozens of law enforcement agencies from around the country were present.
Numerous officers approached Vance’s mother to tell her how big of an influence he really was to the department. Vance often encouraged people to follow their dreams, including a few who went from the street to the police station.
Johnson, 41, who remains in custody at a maximum security prison in Nashville, continues to appeal his case. Earlier this year, appeals returned to the Sullivan County courthouse in Blountville, where Judge William Rogers will decide whether to grant a new trial.
Rogers had replaced the original jurist, Jerry Beck, who retired in 2017. The case also has new prosecutors, as the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office was removed from the case.
Ken Irvine, a special prosecutor from the Knox County District Attorney’s Office, now represents the state, which continues to seek the death penalty, even though a stay of execution was granted in 2014.
“We are scheduled to finish the [appeals] hearing in January,” Irvine said. “I am not sure how long it will take the judge to issue his decision.”
Johnson’s case has cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars, although an exact number is not available.
“As for cost, I don’t really know how much this is costing the state of Tennessee,” Irvine said. “It is a significant amount whatever it is.”
Incarceration within the Tennessee Department of Corrections has been costly. Spokesman Robert Reburn said Johnson came into state custody in April of 2007. Maximum custody offenders cost approximately $100-$109 per day.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has also held Johnson, from when he was originally arrested in 2004 until he was transferred to the state in 2007. He’s also been back to the jail as his case has been heard in the courtroom.
Johnson is currently represented by the Tennessee Office of the Post-Conviction Defender. Spokeswoman Traci Pointer declined to comment on the case or provide information about costs.
“Our caseload ebbs and flows, and over the last five years, it has been on average 14 cases per year,” Pointer said. “Our office does not track expenditures per case.”
Costs associated with the case from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, state of Tennessee prosecutors, Tennessee appeals and supreme courts and the Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk’s office were not available for this report.
Mark Vance’s legacy remains on the minds of many in Bristol — from the greenway named after the fallen officer to young rookies at the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
“Mark’s death is still very much on the minds of many that work here, especially this time of year,” said Capt. Charlie Thomas with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. “The officers continue to honor his sacrifice with an informal candlelight vigil at the Broad Street park named in his honor.”
This year’s candlelight memorial service was held on Wednesday evening and attracted new and veteran officers, as well as family and friends.
“It would be a dishonor to Mark’s memory if we did not use what happened to him as a learning tool for our new officers, so yes, many of them learn about it during their field training or other training the department does each year.”
Thomas notes that domestic calls can be the most dangerous ones officers respond to.
“Mark’s death has made us all more aware of just how dangerous these calls can be and reinforced the importance of using proper response and officer safety techniques. Domestic calls are dangerous.”
In recent years, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus has recognized Vance by handing out an award each year to a local officer who goes above and beyond to assist in the prosecution of domestic abusers.
As for Johnson, Vance said she continues to seek the death penalty, but she forgives him for his actions. The woman has attended every court hearing in the case and says she will continue to do so. She still hopes to see a resolution to the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.