A 22-year-old man died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Scott County, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 8:55 a.m. Saturday on Route 72 when a 2002 Ford Focus traveling south crossed the road’s center line and hit a northbound 2016 Toyota Tundra, the release stated. The Toyota ran off the right side of the road and crashed into an embankment.

Michael C. McReynolds, 22, of Coeburn, was driving the Ford Focus and died at the scene of the crash. 

The Toyota’s driver, identified as 64-year-old Steve D. Brickey, of Dungannon, was uninjured, according to the release.

VSP stated both drivers wore seat belts. 

The crash remains under investigation and officials are looking at whether fatigue may have been a factor in the accident.

