A woman found lying unconscious in a yard on Fordtown Road in Kingsport on Sunday has passed away and authorities are upgrading the charges for the defendant accused of causing her injuries from attempted first degree murder to first degree murder, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office.
Officials identified Melissa Mingle, 37, as the woman injured in the incident. She was transported to a local medical facility on Sunday, but on Monday afternoon, officials learned she had died from her injuries, the release stated.
Authorities arrested Nathaniel White-Young in connection with the case on Monday in Hamblen County and charged him with attempted first degree murder and aggravated arson. The attempted first degree murder charge is now being amended to a first degree murder charge, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office stated it will not release any other information about the case at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
