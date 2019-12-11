BRISTOL, Va. — Dozens of blankets, hats, note pads, scarves and toothbrushes were just a few of the items covering lunch tables at Stonewall Jackson Elementary on Wednesday as students filled care packages for homeless veterans.
In recent weeks, students from all grade levels donated enough goods to fill around 40 bags with personal care items, warm clothing and candy as part of the 12th annual homeless veterans Christmas care package drive organized by April Barnes, a recording artist and Love 97.3 FM radio personality.
Although students at the school have written letters to include in the packages in recent years, this was the first time the entire school was involved in donating items, said Karen Branson, a third grade teacher who is Barnes’ sister-in-law. Branson led about 20 students — a few from each grade — in assembling the bags Wednesday afternoon.
“It took a long time, but it was all worth it because we got to help the veterans,” said Savannah Hughes, a fifth grade student. Hughes and classmate Morgan McCracken helped organize and sort the donated items a few days before other students packed the bags.
“We had 92 toothbrushes!” said Savannah, while sitting at one of the tables Wednesday.
“And 72 soap bars!” Morgan added.
Once all of the students arrived in the cafeteria to fill the reusable blue Food City bags, Barnes thanked them for their work.
“All of your hard work will go to help veterans right here in our community,” she said.
The annual drive works with partners throughout the region like the VA Medical Center and Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City and Haven of Rest in Bristol, Tennessee to get the care packages into the hands of homeless veterans.
“This is the time of year for us to give back and show love,” Barnes said.
Each grade level donated different items — for example, kindergarten contributed toothbrushes and toothpaste while fourth graders brought in scarves and gloves, Branson said.
Mavin Fabbri, a first grade student, said he brought in socks and gloves. He hopes the items will help veterans stay warm and the bags create some happiness during the holiday season, he added.
“That’s what holidays are all about — for being nice,” he said.
Morgan, one of the fifth grade students who sorted the items, said she had a message she wanted to share with the veterans who receive the bags: “Thank you for your service.”
