BRISTOL, Va. -- The cold weather has returned to the Tri-Cities with today's high reported as a chilly 39 degrees.
Although it will be chilly, skies are expected to remain mostly clear into tonight when temperatures will drop into the low 20s, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures and frozen conditions caused a number of school closings and delays in the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.