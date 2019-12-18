Cold weather safety tips from the National Weather Service

When you are outside, frostbite and hypothermia are possible so you need to protect yourself.

1. Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.

2. Wear a hat. Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

3. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

4. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

To keep pipes from freezing on an outside wall:

1. Let hot and cold water trickle or drip at night from a faucet.

2. Open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to un-insulated pipes under a sink or near an outer wall.

3. Make sure heat is left on and set no lower than 55 degrees.

4. If you plan to be away: (1) Have someone check your house daily to make sure the heat is still on to prevent freezing.

Wood-burning stoves, fireplaces and heaters:

1. Always keep a screen around an open flame.

2. NEVER use gasoline to start your fireplace.

3. NEVER burn charcoal indoors.

4. Do not close the damper when ashes are hot.

5. Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters. Always follow manufacturer’s instructions.

Animal and Pet Safety:

1. Bring pets inside

2. Provide shelter and fresh water

3. Keep salt away from paws

Vehicle Preparation:

1. Check your battery

2. Check your fluids (coolant, wiper fluid, oil, etc)

3. Check your tires

4. Have jumper cables

5. Pack a blanket