12:05 p.m.: The flood warning has been extended until 7 p.m. for much of the region. Dickenson and Tazewell counties in Virginia have both declared local emergencies, with the town of Richlands opening their police department and Richlands Middle School as shelters. Richlands is currently evacuating residents out of dangerous areas, according to a post on the Richlands Police Department Facebook page.
11:22 a.m.: Due to the heavy rains in the region, the Tennessee Valley Authority reported they started sluicing at Boone Dam and plan to run generators around the clock.
Due to the heavy rains we began sluicing at Boone Dam this morning and will run generators around the clock. Lake levels could reach as high as 1358' tomorrow depending on rainfall and inflows. Please monitor the @TVAnews lake level app and the National Weather Service. #TNWX pic.twitter.com/iAv4KgBrvv— TVA Boone Dam Repair (@BooneRepair) February 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.: State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, issued a statement this morning saying that he is in touch with state officials about ongoing flooding in the region.
“Heavy rain is causing flooding throughout Southwest Virginia. I am in communication with the Governor’s office and emergency management officials to make sure our communities have any state resources needed to respond to the ongoing risk. We are monitoring the situation and encourage all families to stay vigilant and follow any instructions from law enforcement and emergency officials,” Pillion said.
10:45 a.m.: Several public buildings are closing early today due to ongoing weather conditions.
The Washington County Public Library System will close its main library in Abingdon and its Glade Spring and Damascus branches at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.
The Wise County Courthouse and all of the county’s courts will close at noon today and reopen at 9 a.m. Friday, Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp tweeted.
Due to flooding across the county and the inclement weather around our region, the Wise County Courthouse and all Courts will close at 12 pm on Thursday, February 06, 2020 and reopen at 9 am Friday, February 07.— Chuck Slemp (@ChuckSlemp) February 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.: Route 421 in Pennington Gap is closed due to flooding, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Route 421 in Pennington Gap is closed due to flooding. Multiple roads in #SWVA are impacted due to heavy rains. Attempting to drive through high water is risky and should be avoided. Turn around, seek alt. routes until high water recedes. #VaWx— VDOT Bristol (@VaDOTBristol) February 6, 2020
10:15 a.m.: Transportation officials are monitoring conditions on roadways throughout the region this morning amid heavy rain and rising water levels.
Virginia Department of Transportation crews are placing signs on routes to warn of high water, clearing fallen trees and keeping an eye on areas where mudslides or rockslides could impact roadways, said Michelle Earl, a VDOT spokeswoman.
As of around 10 a.m., Earl said she didn’t currently have a specific number of road closures.
“We won't know the extent of the damage until the rainy weather passes and we can assess the situation,” she wrote in an email.
Mark Nagi, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said he hasn’t gotten many reports of road closures in the upper east part of Tennessee, but that doesn’t mean roadways aren’t being affected.
“We are advising motorists to use extreme caution when behind the wheel today,” he wrote in an email.
9:50 a.m.: APPALACHIA, Va. — People who live near streams in the town of Appalachia in Wise County are being encouraged to voluntarily evacuate due to ongoing threats of flooding.
The gym at Appalachia High School is open as a shelter for anyone needing to be relocated, according to a Facebook post from the Appalachian Fire Department.
People who evacuate should be sure to take any medications they need with them, as well as family pets. People unable to transport a pet can contact the fire department at its non-emergency number at 276-328-3756.
9:40 a.m.: Washington County, Virginia Public Schools are dismissing at 10 a.m. this morning “due to rapidly increasing water levels and flooding conditions,” according to a Facebook post from the county sheriff’s office.
School resource officers will be patrolling bus routes to ensure students make it home safe, the post states.
Smyth County Public Schools also released early at 9:30 a.m.
7:50 a.m.: BIG STONE GAP, Va. — A number of roads have closed in Big Stone Gap due to heavy rain and rising water this morning.
Wallens Ridge Boulevard and Tate Springs at River Road are closed, according to a Facebook post from the Big Stone Gap Fire Department.
High water has also been reported on U.S. 58 at the old Barbara’s gift shop and Spring Street has standing high water near AK Fraley Park, the post states.
Motorists are advised to not drive through any high water.
7:40 a.m.: Flood warnings and advisories have been issued across parts of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia this morning.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning — meaning flooding is imminent or occurring — for Sullivan County just before 7 a.m. Two to four inches of rain has fallen over the last 12 hours and an additional one to two inches of rain is possible today, NWS notes. This warning is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning.
A flood advisory — meaning river or stream flows are elevated — has been issued for Bristol, Virginia, Washington County, Virginia, and Russell County, according to NWS. This advisory is in effect through 11:45 a.m. this morning.
A more general flash flood watch is in effect for the region through late this evening.
6:30 a.m.: A driver had to be rescued early this morning after his pickup truck became caught in flooding on Buncombe Road near Blountville.
Just after 4 a.m., officials arrived to find a pickup truck in about three feet of water, according to a Facebook post from the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department.
The occupant made his way on to the roof of the vehicle and crews were able to get to the truck to rescue him, the post states.
Buncombe Road is covered by deep water in several places, according to the fire department.
Motorists are urged to be cautious due to ongoing rainfall and a flash flood watch covering parts of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia through this evening.
