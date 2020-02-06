9:50 a.m.: APPALACHIA, Va. — People who live near streams in the town of Appalachia in Wise County are being encouraged to voluntarily evacuate due to ongoing threats of flooding.
The gym at Appalachia High School is open as a shelter for anyone needing to be relocated, according to a Facebook post from the Appalachian Fire Department.
People who evacuate should be sure to take any medications they need with them, as well as family pets. People unable to transport a pet can contact the fire department at its non-emergency number at 276-328-3756.
9:40 a.m.: Washington County, Virginia Public Schools are dismissing at 10 a.m. this morning “due to rapidly increasing water levels and flooding conditions,” according to a Facebook post from the county sheriff’s office.
School resource officers will be patrolling bus routes to ensure students make it home safe, the post states.
Smyth County Public Schools also released early at 9:30 a.m.
7:50 a.m.: BIG STONE GAP, Va. — A number of roads have closed in Big Stone Gap due to heavy rain and rising water this morning.
Wallens Ridge Boulevard and Tate Springs at River Road are closed, according to a Facebook post from the Big Stone Gap Fire Department.
High water has also been reported on U.S. 58 at the old Barbara’s gift shop and Spring Street has standing high water near AK Fraley Park, the post states.
Motorists are advised to not drive through any high water.
7:40 a.m.: Flood warnings and advisories have been issued across parts of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia this morning.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning — meaning flooding is imminent or occurring — for Sullivan County just before 7 a.m. Two to four inches of rain has fallen over the last 12 hours and an additional one to two inches of rain is possible today, NWS notes. This warning is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning.
A flood advisory — meaning river or stream flows are elevated — has been issued for Bristol, Virginia, Washington County, Virginia, and Russell County, according to NWS. This advisory is in effect through 11:45 a.m. this morning.
A more general flash flood watch is in effect for the region through late this evening.
6:30 a.m.: A driver had to be rescued early this morning after his pickup truck became caught in flooding on Buncombe Road near Blountville.
Just after 4 a.m., officials arrived to find a pickup truck in about three feet of water, according to a Facebook post from the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department.
The occupant made his way on to the roof of the vehicle and crews were able to get to the truck to rescue him, the post states.
Buncombe Road is covered by deep water in several places, according to the fire department.
Motorists are urged to be cautious due to ongoing rainfall and a flash flood watch covering parts of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia through this evening.
