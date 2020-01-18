GLADE SPRING, Va. — A Glade Spring woman was arrested late Saturday on abduction and manslaughter charges after a body was recovered from the scene of a storage facility fire.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detective Marty Lloyd charged Kelly Goff, 46, following an investigation into the death of Walter Lampkins, 46, of Glade Spring.
Just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Glade Spring Fire Department received a 911 call that there was a possible fire at the Glade Spring Mini-Storage along U.S. Highway 11. The storage facility, which is gated, is located adjacent to Interstate 81 at Exit 29. Two motels and a gas station are also nearby.
“Upon arrival at the scene, there was smoke coming from half of one row,” said Assistant Fire Chief Ricky Stumbo.
Firefighters from Meadowview, Damascus and Abingdon were also dispatched to the scene. Richardson Ambulance Service and Glade Spring Police Department assisted in the response.
“During the time we were trying to make our initial attack, we had a bystander come up and say there was a possibility of a civilian in the building somewhere,” Stumbo said.
Once inside the gated facility, firefighters entered the storage buildings, cut the locks and began fighting the blaze.
“Crews did locate one person inside the building,” said Stumbo, who added that it took about 10 minutes to enter the units and extinguish the fire.
As the Fire Department removed burnt debris from the units and made sure the fire would not reignite, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate.
Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed one person, later identified as Lampkins, died in the fire. The sheriff and Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow were on scene and sought assistance from the Virginia State Police. Andis said State Police are “experts” when it comes to investigating fires.
Andis said detectives believe the person killed in the blaze had been living in the storage unit.
The body was expected to be sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.
The sheriff said about 25 units were damaged as a result of the blaze and a large amount of items were destroyed.
Goff was booked into the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
