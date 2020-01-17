The shooting death of an elderly Glade Spring woman whose body was found in an abandoned vehicle Thursday was a homicide likely tied to drug activity, detectives in Washington County, Virginia, have determined.
The woman was identified Friday as Alberta Susan Warren, 79. Warren owned the Repeat Boutique Consignment Shop on Lee Highway in Glade Spring, Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed.
Andis said Friday the department is getting closer to solving the case. He would not say whether any person of interest or a suspect has been identified.
At about 6 p.m. Thursday, officers received a call that a body had been found in a vehicle in a parking area along Widener Valley Road near Bishop Road. The site is close to the Smyth County line, Andis said.
The vehicle belonged to Warren, he said.
The sheriff declined to say why the shooting death is believed to have been related to drugs, or whether any drugs were found.
Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on Widener Valley Road or anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.
