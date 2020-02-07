ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon man has been charged in an animal cruelty case, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The charge stems from a November 2019 incident, in which a Bluetick hunting dog named Smokey was found with head and eye injuries that appeared to be stab wounds, the release states. The sheriff’s office said the dog was tied on its owner’s property on Old Mill Road near Glade Spring.
Although the dog was taken to the VCA Highlands Animal Hospital in Abingdon for treatment, it died the same night and a necropsy was later completed at Virginia Tech, the release states.
An investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Animal Control and Criminal Investigations Divisions led to the arrest of Larry Gene “Buddy” Harless Jr., 47, of Abingdon, who faces one felony count of cruelty to animals, according to the release.
He is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon on unrelated charges and does not have bond, the release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.