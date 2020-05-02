Watch Now: Wise ‘like a ghost town’ as pandemic slows business and UVa-Wise sends students home

WISE, Va. — On a typical spring day, the Inn at Wise bustles with activity as patrons meet friends for lunch, check into rooms or simply watch passing traffic from the comfort of the hotel’s sun porch.
But on a recent afternoon, the main lobby was silent with elegant chairs empty and no chattering customers. A chalkboard with neon green writing about to-go orders of draft beer sat in the middle of the stately room.
The wooden floors creaked as staff walked to the front desk after hearing the sound of the silver bell on the front desk.
“Normally, we’re completely full, sold out this time of year,” said Amy Phillips, the inn’s general manager and an area director for the Newport Hospitality Group, the Williamsburg-based hotel management company that oversees the property.
Later that evening, the inn had a 30% occupancy for its 49 rooms, just slightly above “20-something” the night before, Phillips said.
Like the rest of the hospitality industry, the inn is grappling with hotel rooms going unfilled while the coronavirus pandemic forces people to stay home and limit travel.
The significant drop in business in recent weeks has cut into most of the employees’ livelihoods. Phillips said she’s laid off 22 people and a skeleton crew of five keeps the place running.
The inn — a business closely tied to activity at the nearby University of Virginia’s College at Wise, whose campus closed to slow the spread of COVID-19 — is only one example of how this tightly interwoven town in Southwest Virginia is navigating a crisis whose impacts to any one part of the community have wide-reaching effects.
A few blocks down East Main Street, there was more activity outside El Dorado Grill, where a handful of customers waited for takeout orders.
Valerie Underwood, 48, of Wise stopped to pick up lunch on her way home from buying cat food. She said she’s trying to support local businesses as much as she can during the ongoing crisis.
“They’re the ones that are suffering, their employees, they’re losing tips, they’re losing business,” she said.
Underwood, who teaches at the Wise Alternative Education Center, is also concerned about her students while classes can’t convene in person.
“I’m worried about if they’re taken care of, if they have food, if they’re home doing their work or if they have access to internet, you know, how the family is doing,” she said. “We’re just really worried about people in our area.”
Andrew Stanley, 31, and his cousin, Hunter Stanley, 21, sat a few yards away on a yellow bench outside the restaurant, waiting for their takeout order of steak fajitas, carnitas and strawberry margaritas.
The older Stanley, who works in a Food City warehouse in Abingdon, said he’s been busy during the pandemic.
“Work for us has really took off because people made runs on the stores and shelves have been getting low,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hunter Stanley spends more time at his home in the nearby town of Coeburn. He’s a junior at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and his classes shifted online after spring break.
“It’s a lot more convenient to be there on campus because if you need help you can just walk up to a teacher or ask your friend, but it’s a little bit harder if you’re at home trying to figure it out,” said Stanley, a mathematics major. “You have to Google everything.”
He’s just one of nearly 2,000 undergraduates at the College, which, like other schools, shut down its main campus in March and sent students home to try to limit the virus’ spread.
And the changes haven’t only affected students — faculty and staff mostly work from home and major events like athletic competitions and graduations that regularly draw out-of-town visitors were canceled or postponed.
The ripple effects from suspended on-campus life spread into the wider community as in-person activity at the college — a regional economic engine — grinds to a halt.
As UVa-Wise shifts online, town predicts less spending locally
“The college is a huge economic anchor for the town,” Beverly Owens, the town manager in Wise, said in a recent phone interview.
Businesses in Wise, which has a population of nearly 3,000, depend, in part, on spending by the college’s students, faculty, staff and visitors. The smaller number of people in town affiliated with UVa-Wise has negative implications for revenue sources like the meals tax, which will already be hit by statewide restrictions on in-person dining.
“It’s a huge impact,” Owen said. “Can I quantify it? Probably not today.”
There’s going to be a lag in fully understanding how the pandemic affects town revenue. Meals taxes, for example, aren’t due until the month after they are collected, she said.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order requiring restaurants to close dining areas took effect March 25, so they were probably operating in semi-normal circumstances throughout most of that month, and April was the first full month that eateries had to rely entirely on delivery and take-out, Owens said.
“When April’s collections come due in May, that’s when we’ll see the full brunt of it,” she said.
Another challenge with understanding the pandemic’s full impacts is that unemployment data is not broken down at the town level. But at the county level, Wise County saw 155 new unemployment insurance claims for the week ending April 25, as well as 1,029 continued claims for the same time period.
Wise County — which is also home to the small towns of Appalachia, Big Stone Gap, Coeburn, Pound and St. Paul — had a population of 37,383 in 2019, according to U.S. Census data. This is down from an estimated 41,572 a decade before, in 2010.
“I am really concerned about our economy and what’s going to happen in this region to folks,” UVa-Wise Chancellor Donna Henry said in a recent interview. “We’ve lost and continue to lose population because of the loss of coal as a primary industry, and we’re working hard to bring new industry into the region, and my concern is with this, a lot of the work that has felt like we’re getting some traction with may be derailed.”
The college has an office of economic development and plays an important role as a support organization for GO Virginia, a bipartisan economic development initiative focused on creating more high-paying jobs throughout the state.
UVa-Wise provides fiduciary oversight and administrative services for GO Virginia Region One, which includes 13 counties and three cities in the far southwest corner of the commonwealth. A regional council for the initiative published growth and diversification plans in 2017 and 2019 that identified advanced manufacturing, food and beverage manufacturing, energy and minerals and information technology as target industries that could expand in the region.
“One of the levers we’re trying to pull is in the technology area and trying to bring tech industries to Southwest Virginia because people can work remotely,” Henry said. “We’ve got a number of internships that our students are working in, so [we’re] trying to build that. Those things we’ll continue to do and, hopefully, that will continue to move forward, but it’s different now than it was six months ago.”
The college is also a major regional force — one study in 2016 found UVa-Wise had a $64.5 million economic impact on nearby counties in fiscal year 2015. That figure includes $41.6 million in direct spending and $22.9 million in indirect and induced impacts, such as when its employees spend their incomes on goods and services.
UVa-Wise has not furloughed or laid off any employees, although Chartwells — a contractor that provides food services on campus — furloughed some of its workers, Henry said.
A big question is whether classes will resume on campus in the fall, and if so, when and how that may happen. Henry said she hopes to bring everyone back with health measures in place to keep people safe, but no final decisions have been reached.
“For a number of years, people would say, as goes the college, so goes the town. It couldn’t be truer at this moment in time because our futures are very much linked,” Owens said.
Pandemic changes daily routines
As the crisis continues to unfold, people in the town are adapting to the changing circumstances.
Town residents in the health care field have found themselves on the direct front lines of the crisis and are trying their best not to bring the virus home.
Katie Bray, 23, is a certified nursing assistant at Bristol Regional Medical Center, but lives in downtown Wise. She was on call during a recent afternoon, so she was wiping down the inside of a red pickup truck with Windex and disinfectant spray.
“I would hate to bring it home, so I go to work in different clothes than I come home in and I put my clothes in a bag and they immediately go in my wash and everything,” she said. “And then I make sure I sanitize everything at least twice a day.”
At the town government level, coronavirus fundamentally changed daily work routines.
To guard against an entire department becoming sick, public works crews are not reporting to a single facility each morning, she said. Instead, crews assemble in different locations like a swimming pool and a parks and recreation facility so that if one team is exposed to the virus, it won’t spread to the others.
Other changes involved moving more meetings online and trying to avoid having two town employees in a single vehicle.
“I never thought I’d see anything like this in my lifetime,” said Owens, who has worked as the town manager for three decades.
“We weathered the Great Recession in 2008, 2009, 2010, but that pales in comparison to this,” she said, talking generally about what the impacts could be.
Standing behind the check-in desk at the Inn at Wise, Phillips, the general manager, longs for a return to a more normal time. As she puts it, she’s ready for it to “be crazy again.”
“It don’t matter day, night, because you have courthouse traffic, you have people going to the diner, people going to the pub … we have church [groups], we have Kiwanis, we have the Democrats meet here, the Republicans meet here. I mean, there’s always traffic,” she said.
“It’s like a ghost town right now.”
