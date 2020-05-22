BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Virginia High School class of 2020 graduated on the track at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday.
The speedway, located across the state line in Tennessee, has hosted some of the most intense races in NASCAR history, rocking concerts and a massive free health clinic, but on Friday night, the venue gave high school seniors a chance to graduate.
Traditional graduation ceremonies have been canceled and postponed across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which left the class of 2020 spending much of their spring semester at home.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the district wanted to create an event that would give students and their families lasting memories. So for the past couple months, they’ve been working with the speedway to develop a graduation event.
Heavy rain over the last few days stopped for just a few hours Friday evening, allowing students to graduate on time.
Families began gathering in their vehicles in the infield at BMS before 5 p.m. Staff set up a large stage on the track.
Beginning at 5, two students and a guest speaker, Bristol Chamber President Beth Rhinehart, gave traditional speeches. In her speech, Rhinehart noted that no one could have possibly predicted this spring’s pandemic when they began the school year back in the fall of 2019.
An announcer then yelled “start your engines,” similar to the call given each spring and fall for NASCAR races.
One-by-one, families drove onto the track and passed in front of the stage. The announcer read each name aloud, and the graduate walked across the stage to retrieve their diplomas and pose for pictures — just as if they were graduating during a regular school year.
The entire procedure was done from a safe distance, as school board members and other school officials watched from a distance, many wearing face masks.
“What’s cooler than having your high school graduation at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile??” the speedway posted on Twitter. “That ‘Thank You’ honk is the best. Congrats Virginia High School class of 2020!”
Graduates from Sullivan East and Sullivan Central high schools are also scheduled to each have a “bonus” ceremony at the track today, but traditional graduation ceremonies for those schools are being planned for later this summer.
“During these difficult times I think all of us have thought about those folks who are graduating from high school and college and how challenging that would be,” speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said in a previous statement.
Caldwell said the speedway was “thrilled” to help out the local school with their graduation ceremonies.
“Maybe that’s something special for these seniors, and we hope will create some lasting memories for them,” he said.
Friday’s event was broadcasted live on the radio and YouTube, giving people a chance to see the students graduate.
