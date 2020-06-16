Gov. Ralph Northam along with state health and safety officials have been giving frequent updates on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia.

The live stream will appear below once it begins. You may need to hit refresh in your browser to get the stream to show up.

Watch the live stream below:

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments