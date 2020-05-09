Watch now: Virginia ABC data shows stockpiling of alcohol led to sales spike

Like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectants, alcohol appears to be one of the essential items many in the Mountain Empire have felt a need to stock up on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data obtained from the Virginia ABC by the Bristol Herald Courier through a public records request shows that sales at state liquor stores in Southwest Virginia surged in mid-March, when the pandemic began affecting the region.
From Friday, March 13 to Friday, March 20, state ABC stores in Southwest Virginia grossed nearly $550,000, an increase of 56% from the same week in 2019.
From Feb. 10 to April 13, the period ABC provided sales data, March 13 and March 20 stand out as the two top sales days for 10 out of the 11 ABC stores in Washington, Smyth, Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell and Wise counties as well as Bristol.
On these dates, ABC Store 201 in Abingdon made the most in overall liquor sales, $21,181 on March 13 and $17,656 on March 20. However, ABC Store 58 on Lee Highway in Bristol, Virginia had the highest sales of any store in the region per capita, at $728.19 made in alcohol sales per every 1,000 city residents on March 13 and $736.73 on March 20.
The store with the lowest per capita sales was ABC Store 194 in St. Paul, where on March 20, its top sales day, it made $3,372 or $90.20 per every 1,000 Wise County residents.
Michael Berman, director of research and planning for Virginia ABC, said Friday is consistently the top sales day and for the first seven months of fiscal year 2020, there was an average of a little more than $5 million in sales across the entire state on Fridays.
Berman added that the lead up to certain holidays, like St. Patrick’s Day, results in an increase in sales too, so a sales bump was expected.
But that time frame is when stockpiling ramped up, and March 13 is when the run on toilet paper became noticeable in grocery stores.
Berman added that not only was more alcohol sold during the period when they noticed customers were stockpiling, there was a shift in the type of alcohol customers bought. Customers more frequently bought large bottles, specifically 1.7 liter ones, and there was a higher concentration of purchases for ABC’s top brands like Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jim Bean Kentucky Bourbon, Jack Daniels and Hennessy Cognac.
“There was much more of a concentration in those brands that our customers know and they’re comfortable with,” Berman said.
Brian Self, the owner of George & Sid’s on Commonwealth Avenue, said though his store sells beer and wine, not liquor, he saw a similar phenomenon in the second half of March.
“There was a point where someone who would usually get one case [of beer], got an extra week’s supply of beer,” Self said.
But by mid-April, Self said sales had gone back to around where they were before the pandemic.
Berman said after that initial period of heavy stockpiling, sales were slower overall and through the first half of April, sales at most stores were comparable to what they were before the pandemic. However, he added this slowdown was expected because on March 27, ABC stores across the state cut their hours of operation to noon to 7 p.m. to help deal with staff shortages and to allow proper time to disinfect the stores. Additionally, some stores in Northern Virginia were temporarily closed due to staff shortages.
But even with the slowdown in liquor sales, from March 30 to April 13, Southwest Virginia ABC stores made $719,512, a 17% increase over the same time period in 2019, ABC data shows. Virginia, as a whole, saw a slightly more modest increase at 12% over the previous year.
Additionally, with the closings of many restaurants, hotels, shops and clubs, ABC’s licensee sales also took a serious dive. Berman said licensee sales generally represent 17% to 18% of their revenues, but during the week from April 12-18, licensees represented 1.1% of sales and licensees accounted for 0% of sales just a few weeks prior.
Moving forward, Berman said it’s going to be hard to know what to expect from sales trends.
“We are in uncharted waters. We’ve never been in a pandemic before. We’ve never had stay-at-home orders before. We’ve never had licensees close down before,” Berman said.
The national impact
Across the nation, retail alcohol sales are also booming, according to a report from information and data firm Nielsen. During the week ending March 7, retailer liquor sales were up 6% from 2019, but rose to 54% for the week ending March 21. Though sales growth declined somewhat after that week, during the week ending April 25, sales growth was up 26% from 2019.
And according to the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, though some states like New Mexico, Nevada and Indiana have ordered some of their liquor stores to close, the majority of states have designated liquor stores as essential and allowed them to remain open for normal operations during the pandemic.
Though stores have seen a bump, online liquor sales have seen the largest increase. On March 7, online liquor sales were only up 13% from the previous year, but online sales growth climbed with the pandemic and on April 25, sales were up 477% from the previous year.
Nielsen’s report also shows that the volume of all types of alcoholic beverages sold has increase under COVID-19 as well. The volume of spirits sold has grown the most throughout the pandemic at 32%, followed by wine at 27%, while beer, cider and malt beverages saw less growth at 15%.
However, Nielsen’s report also states that at restaurants, bars and other establishments that sell alcohol for on premises consumption, sales are down significantly. During the week ending April 25, average sales per outlet were down 68% from 2019.
Though the report notes that the decline in sales at these establishments have stabilized, the decline in business from this revenue stream has had an outsized impact on the alcohol industry as a whole and the industry has a long way to go before it gets back to the way things were prior to the pandemic.
