BRISTOL, Tenn. — Eddie Allison slipped a metal name plate into the vice of his vintage engraving machine and turned a knob until the jaws clamped it in place. From a box of small, brass stencils he selected a “J” and an “L” and attached them to a tray in the machine. He pulled a metal arm holding what looked like a pen over the letters, adjusted it a little, began to trace it over the “L,” then stopped.
“Would you mind if I finish it alone?” Allison said with a nervous chuckle.
Allison owns Eddie’s Trophies & Gift Shop in Bristol, which has supplied trophies, plaques, medals and other awards for a wide range of clients — from Little League Baseball teams to Bristol Motor Speedway — since he opened in 1979.
Though he’s made a career out of recognizing other people’s accomplishments, the tall, slender 82-year-old said he’s happiest out of the spotlight.
“I just stay in the background. Just make sure it gets done,” Allison said during a recent interview.
A native of Sullivan County, Allison said he found his way into the awards business while working at a sporting goods store in the Bristol area. A colleague trained him to do engravings for trophies and plaques on a manual machine similar to the vintage one he still uses sometimes, even though his shop now uses computer software and laser technology to do most of that work.
“It didn’t take long, maybe a couple of weeks,” Allison said of the training. “I just had something for it. I found my niche, you know, [something] that you really love doing.”
When he started his own trophy business, Allison said he relied on the help of his ex-wife, two sons and mother, along with a few loans from companies that decided to trust him.
“It was scary, but I had that drive. I had that imagination that I could do [it],” he said.
Once Allison made the rounds to area schools and told them about his shop, the business took off, he said.
Now, he travels widely across the region to serve his clients. Beyond schools — which he estimates make up 60 percent of the shop’s business — his customers include churches, businesses, county fairs, sports teams, universities, vintage car shows, anyone with someone to recognize.
Every so often, Allison and his handful of staff get a request for something unusual. Once, for example, they mounted some stirrups to a plaque for a retiring gynecologist.
“There’s always something coming in that’s wild,” said Pam Hughes, who has worked as an engraver for 19 years at Eddie’s. “And we’ll say, ‘Eddie, can we mount this?’ And he’ll mount it.”
Since its opening, the shop has also supplied awards for the Bristol Motor Speedway, including the race track’s famous gladiator-style sword — Allison pointed to a pile of them in the shop’s workroom — and the 4-foot-tall, 50-pound Bristol trophy.
Resa Munt, manager at Eddie’s, said that sometime in 2016, the shop got a call from an intern at BMS. The intern said that Dale Earnhardt Jr. was planning to retire the following year, and those at the speedway wanted to honor him at an upcoming event. The race track had an old Bristol trophy on hand. Would Eddie’s redo the name and dates on it so they could present it to Earnhardt at the event?
Munt said that as soon as that trophy was brought in, she and Allison recognized it.
“It [was] the trophy that they used in ‘Talladega Nights’ with Will Ferrell,” Munt said. “And we all just kind of gasped. Eddie turned around and went, ‘No, we’re not touching that trophy.’”
Instead, Allison said, the shop told the speedway why that trophy was special, engraved a different one for them and returned the “Talladega Nights” trophy to them intact.
“The intern did not [know], and we were like, ‘We gotta keep him out of trouble,’” Munt said.
Most of the trophies and awards Eddie’s sells don’t wind up in movies or the national news. But Allison said he thinks every last one is valuable — especially the ones that go to young people.
“Any high school award or any award going to kids is worth it,” Allison said. “The recognition of what they accomplish ... could entice them to be better, to continue with what they’re doing.”
Because of the school closings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Allison said, Eddie’s has recently taken a financial hit. Many of the trophies they bought in preparation for spring sports events are still sitting in the warehouse, waiting to be engraved. Allison said a Paycheck Protection Program loan has kept them afloat.
“If I hadn’t have gotten that loan, I’d have been closed,” Allison said. “But if we can survive here ‘til the schools go back and get some things going, I think we’ll be OK.”
Asked if he had any favorite trophies from his more than four decades in the business, Allison paused, then laughed.
“They’re all my favorites,” he said. “There’ve been so many of them over the years. I’ve made a lot of them.”
