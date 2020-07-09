BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The three school systems in Sullivan County plan to start the 2020-21 school year in the first week of August, with options for students to attend in person or do so remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
School leaders from Bristol, Tennessee, Kingsport and Sullivan County and officials from the county’s Regional Health Department announced a back-to-school plan during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Bristol, Tennessee and Kingsport will start school Aug. 3. Sullivan County’s school system does not have an exact date set yet, but it will start between Aug. 3-5.
Annette Tudor, director of schools for Bristol, Tennessee, said the school system surveyed teachers and parents and responses indicated there are families that are not ready to physically send their children to school. A second survey was administered to determine which students would attend in person and which would attend digitally.
“We think it’s most important that our students are with us in our buildings. That’s the best place for them to be for a variety of reasons,” Tudor said. “But we recognize that families have needs that maybe can’t be met in a physical environment while dealing with a pandemic.”
David Cox, Sullivan County director of schools, and Jeff Moorehouse, director of schools for Kingsport, said they will also allow families to choose how they attend classes.
The plan unveiled was created through collaboration among the three school systems and the county Health Department. It includes separate guidelines for what is happening with the pandemic in the area, including if there is no community spread, whether there is moderate community spread or substantial spread.
Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Health Department, said there would be a green zone if there is little or no community spread with an average of five of fewer cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. It would be the least restrictive, although standard practices like wearing masks and maintaining physical distance would still be strongly encouraged.
Under a yellow zone, there would be moderate spread with average new cases between six and 10 per 100,000 in the last 14 days. Health and safety procedures would be stricter and more involved though classes would continue in schools.
A red zone would occur if there is high community spread with an average of more than 10 new cases per 100,000 for the last 14 days, and schools would consider holding all classes remotely.
May said that if schools opened right now while the average new cases are three per 100,000, they would do so in a green zone. However, he added that if new case numbers keep the current trajectory, school may start in a yellow zone.
Though the framework was created collaboratively, each director of schools said they are still working on district-specific procedures that may change based on the circumstances.
“I’m sure you all recognize that the information we’ve received about this pandemic has evolved over time and continues to evolve so we will have to be aware of those changes and make changes as necessary,” Tudor said.
But the three directors did talk about some of the procedures they plan to implement. Tudor said the decision not to require masks in all cases was based on feedback from parents. However, in certain settings, such as on school buses, masks may be mandatory, she added.
Not one of the three school systems plans to add new bus routes. Tudor said they do not have the additional buses or drivers. If necessary, she said staggering may be considered.
Cox said Sullivan County also doesn’t have the resources to add additional routes but school officials are evaluating what would be needed to provide transportation for students.
