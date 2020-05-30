Watch Now: Food City Distribution Center works to keep up with orders

ABINGDON, Va. — Aaron Haywood takes off on the mid-morning rush hour for Food City.
He’s a product selector, driving a forklift inside the dry warehouse of the K-VA-T Food Stores Food City Distribution Center on the north end of Abingdon.
With a headset giving him cues, Haywood fields orders for cases of canned goods, paper products and household cleaners.
“Orders come through the headset, and it tells certain aisles to go to — how many pallets and how big it’s going to be,” Haywood said. “And it will tell you what particular slot. And you call the number back to it. Pick that many cases. Drop it off, and go get another one.”
At 25, Haywood drives to this warehouse from his home at Richlands, Virginia — an hour commute he’s endured for five years.
It’s a long drive. And lately he’s been working long hours, along with about 920 fellow employees, trying to keep up with the big boom in demand for groceries following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States earlier this year.
“The orders have gotten a little bit bigger,” Haywood said.
And the staff of the complex has recently increased by about 200 people, said Shane Estep, 47, assistant director for the distribution center.
Haywood and Estep are among the thousands of Food City employees, from cashiers to truck drivers, being honored for their “extraordinary efforts” over the last two months. Today’s Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway has been renamed Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500.
In all, this 45-acre facility services all 133 Food City stores — stretching as far west at Kentucky and as far south as Georgia, as well as across Tennessee and Virginia.
The dry warehouse is the largest storage facility on the complex, spanning 530,000 square feet, in the Washington County Industrial Park, just off Interstate 81’s Exit 22.
In all, that dry warehouse contains 14,000 individual items filling 50,000 slots, according to Greg Johnson, the dry warehouse manager.
“Things are placed for flow and movement in the warehouse, to be efficient,” Johnson said. “Inventory-wise, there are around 2.6 million cases in this building. And that’s a combination of groceries, supply items or anything you see in a store.”
The additional employees added over the past two months were hired to keep up with the rush for groceries and paper supplies since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States earlier this year.
“Business boomed. It was Christmas or Thanksgiving on steroids,” Johnson said. “It has morphed into incredible amounts of product going in and incredible amounts of product going out,” Johnson added. “And it happened so quickly, we had to quickly find, hire and train so many people.”
Simply adding on the new hands so swiftly was what Johnson called “a crazy task within itself.”
Beginning in March, orders grew tenfold in the rush — with some grocery stores that typically ordered 1,200 cases of product going “to a store ordering 12,000 cases in one order,” Johnson said.
Now, still, the center remains “in recovery,” Johnson said. “So much was wiped out so quickly.”
What’s hot? Canned vegetables, hand sanitizer, bleach, disinfectant wipes and paper products, especially toilet paper.
“It’s crazy. We’ve had to seek alternate sources to keep the paper flowing,” Johnson said. “And we’ve seen big pushes in any kind of cooking item.”
Specifically, the race for toilet paper on these aisles was what you might call a flush rush. And that nearly caused forklift drivers like Haywood to get into traffic jams on Aisle No. 62.
“We had certain people assigned just to pick toilet paper all day. It was just coming out so much,” Haywood said. “That was crazy. I don’t understand why you need that much toilet paper.”
Jenna Pasley, 32, another warehouse selector like Haywood, said the toilet paper demand provided proof that something in the world had changed.
“That set the reality of the pandemic in for me,” said Pasley, who lives in Sugar Grove, Virginia. “I knew that things were getting a little crazy worldwide or nationwide — and hitting home — when things that like that started actually affecting my job.”
Now, Johnson, 52, said there appears to be no going back to the status quo, especially in terms of health and safety.
With the pandemic, the company has provided masks for all employees, Johnson said.
“And we’ve taken a ton of measures to protect our folks, including scanning temperatures at the gate.”
Employee breaks are also staggered, so that not too many people are in one room at one time, Johnson said.
Strolling down Aisle 31 of the warehouse, Johnson pointed to cases of foam trays, foam plates, plastic cups, trash bags and aluminum foil.
Then he finds four aisles of canned goods — that are much emptier.
Next, Johnson takes off for the toilet paper aisle.
“It’s the emptiest place in the warehouse,” Johnson said with a grin.
But, there’s certainly no empty feeling among the staff members, Johnson said, as he recalled how longtime staffers trained new personnel this spring, all the while handling the coronavirus rush.
“Everyone cares about each other,” Johnson said. “We work together to get all those groceries to go out to Food City every day.”
Many of the newly hired employees, in turn, did not have jobs due to the recent economic crunch, Johnson said.
“And they would still be without a job, had it not been for that.”
