BRISTOL, Va. – A Bristol, Virginia home was deemed a total loss after fire crews responded to an early morning blaze Thursday that engulfed most of the structure.
It didn’t appear anyone was at the residence on the corner of Newport Avenue and Vermont Avenue at the time of the fire and no victims were found in several sweeps of the home, according to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong. No other injuries were reported.
An investigation is underway into what may have caused the fire.
Crews were first called to the scene around 3 a.m. and extinguished it by around 4:30 a.m., Armstrong said.
