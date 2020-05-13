BRISTOL, Va. — A crowd of costumed staff — some hidden inside inflatable costumes — waited for patrons at Bristol Public Library, which launched curbside pickup service Wednesday morning.
“We’re just entertaining the patrons,” Garry Wakely, a library assistant, said through his cloth face mask about the costumes.
Wakely was dressed as a bull rider, with a cowboy hat, bandana and a pair of tiny inflated legs straddling an angry-looking inflatable bull. “These are dark times.”
“Everybody needs a laugh right now,” someone echoed from the back of the group, which also included a T-rex, an alien, a space explorer strapped to a jetpack and a shark.
A patron pulled up in his car and the staff hustled out into the parking lot to greet him as fast as their puffed-up figures would allow. As the group waved, Laura Kelley, a library assistant who’d opted for an inflatable unicorn with a pink-and-purple mane, dropped his bag of books through the cracked passenger door.
“We have a great library. Thank you!” the driver, Tim Matheson, shouted before pulling away.
The library closed its buildings to the public March 18 as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, although online services were offered. The new curbside service is the first chance for its members to start checking out physical books and DVDs again.
Tonia Kestner, the library’s director, said that the library has been encouraging members to take advantage of its e-books and other online materials while maintaining an active presence on Facebook and other social media platforms.
“We’ve been getting a lot of engagement through social media,” said Kestner, who chose an iridescent red cape and wand to go with the protective plastic face shield she was wearing.
Kestner also said she was proud of the remote programs library staff had been running, like its weekly Code Club, a Zoom-based coding class for members ages 8 and older. But she said that she’s been eager to start the pickup service.
“It feels like an eternity since we’ve been able to give books and DVDs to people who need them,” she said.
To protect staff and library members, Kestner said, employees were all required to wear masks or plastic face shields while doing pickup service, and materials were dropped into vehicle trunks or through windows rather than handed over directly.
Patrons simply had to show staff their library ID cards through the car windows, she added.
“And when they return their books, they don’t give them to us. They put them in the drop box,” Kestner said. “Because when we take books [back], staff get them out of the drop box [while wearing] gloves and masks.”
Employees then “quarantine” the books and other materials in a holding area for 72 hours, and then disinfect them before returning them to the library collection.
“We may be doing this a little earlier than some libraries,” Kestner said of the pickup program. “But we’ve been planning it for a long time. And we’re prepared to do it and not worried about it.”
Meanwhile, Rebecca Dunn, the library’s circulation manager, said she’s gotten a lot of positive reactions since staff started posting online notices about starting curbside service this week.
“People are so, so happy,” Dunn said. “Most of our regulars have been without books for two months. So they’ve been ecstatic about it.”
Susan Murray was one such patron. Waiting for her order with her husband, Doug, inside their silver SUV, Murray said she checked out 15 books right before the library closed in March.
“I just finished all of those, so I was thrilled when I went online and saw that they were going to do this,” Murray said through the passenger window.
“I’ve never liked the digital format for books,” she added. “I love to hold a real book in my hands. It’s very calming for me, and we’re both big readers.”
Murray said that she and her husband have been home a lot: She’s been able to work from home as a parent educator, but Doug Murray has been furloughed from his job. When Don Wilson, a circulation assistant dressed as an inflatable alien abducting an inflatable human, carried out their bag of books, she thanked him and laughed.
“We weren’t expecting a party!” she said. “We may drive back through just to wave. Our world is very small right now.”
