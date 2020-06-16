It’s still too early to tell how the 30,000 fans who attend the NASCAR All-Star Race will benefit Bristol’s economy, but city officials and business owners said Tuesday they’re excited about the opportunity.
On Monday, NASCAR officials announced that the race will move from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway because of a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. The July 15 prime-time race will include fans in attendance at a Speedway Motorsports facility for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials also said 30,000 tickets will be sold for the event.
“Obviously, having a race of this stature coming to Bristol Motor Speedway is very exciting,” said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
Rhinehart said she hopes the event will provide some normalcy to Bristol.
Last month, Bristol hosted its annual spring race, but with no fans, it was a blow to the local economy.
“To have 30,000 fans and teams spend money in Bristol is huge,” she said. “In terms of impact, it would be hard to provide a number.”
BMS officials are taking the opportunity to show that they can run a race safely and efficiently, even with the COVID-19 pandemic still in effect. The speedway is working with NASCAR and the Sullivan County Health Department to keep fans and teams safe.
“The fan appeal of the ‘world’s fastest high mile’ is recognized by NASCAR, and it is great to have the opportunity to once again showcase the excitement that Bristol Motor Speedway offers,” Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said Tuesday. “In addition, it is great to be one of the first sporting venues to reopen their gates to fans. We look forward to the safe reopening of the venue and are excited about the national exposure that the televised event will provide for our community.”
The All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600 events in Charlotte, which are held annually, have a $230 million impact, according to Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Charlotte track has 84,000 seats. Bristol has more than 150,000 seats but will only use 30,000 for the race.
Some of those at restaurants, campgrounds and other businesses in the Twin City were excited Tuesday about the sudden chance to benefit from the race and its fans.
Joe Deel, owner of the Burger Bar on State Street in downtown Bristol, said business is always good when the races come to town. He expects it will be a sold-out event that will prove to be a significant draw to the city and region, he added.
“I think we’ll see a big impact downtown for retail, hotels and restaurants,” Deel said.
William King, the owner of Wm. King Clothiers on State Street, said the news that fans will be allowed for this race is outstanding. He said the store always sees a bump in business from the races, and he’s met many loyal customers who originally only came to town for the races.
Trevor Leonard, owner of The Answer at the corner of Sixth and Shelby streets in Bristol, Tennessee, said he’s glad to see that fans will be allowed again because the races are a significant boon for the regional economy, though it generally doesn’t bring a lot of customers to his store.
However, Leonard said he would like to know if this race will make up for the fact that fans were not allowed at the Food City 500. He also said he wants to know if the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in September will include fans.
Ashley Earhart Thornsberry at Earhart Campground, near BMS, said Tuesday was busy with a number of calls and messages from customers who wanted to make reservations for the race in July or had questions about camping and parking.
Earhart Campground was open for the Food City Supermarket Heroes 500 and had extra measures in place due to COVID-19. It will continue to adhere to Centers for Disease Control, state and local guidelines, she said.
Reporter Leif Greiss contributed to this article.
