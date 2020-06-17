BRISTOL, Tenn. — The clock is ticking, and there are only 27 days until the NASCAR All-Star Race comes to Bristol Motor Speedway, bringing with it thousands of race fans.
Just two days after NASCAR officials announced the race is being moved from Charlotte to Bristol, officials representing local governments, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and BMS gathered Wednesday outside the chamber in downtown Bristol to unveil the countdown clock for the July 15 race.
The race was moved from Charlotte Motor Speedway because of a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. Those involved in the news conference in Bristol wore facial coverings and practiced social distancing.
Jerry Caldwell, general manager and executive vice president of BMS, said he can’t speak to other race tracks, but those at the Bristol track have never handled planning for an event of this magnitude on such a narrow time frame.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be offered to host one of the largest sports events since the pandemic hit,” Caldwell said. “And it’s a tremendous undertaking.”
But Caldwell said they are prepared to pull out all the stops. Since BMS officials just wrapped up the Supermarket Heroes 500 on May 31 and are already preparing for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in September, adding another race in between is not the same as starting from zero.
Part of the undertaking is ensuring that race fans will remain safe and there is no community spread. The race is expected to be the largest gathering of sports fans in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic. Only 30,000 spectators will be allowed, which is about 20% of the speedway’s maximum capacity. Additionally, while groups of fans will be allowed to sit together due to the large number of seats that will remain open, groups will be kept a healthy distance from other groups.
Social distancing will also apply to the number of guests in suites and crowds at concession stands. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the property.
Bristol, Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend said that she and the other council members and the city manager have not yet met with county health officials or their counterparts in Virginia to discuss safety and planning for the event. However, she said those conversations will begin soon. Ensuring the safety of residents and visitors will be a joint effort between governments on both sides of the state line, she said.
The mayor added that the city may look at ways to encourage outdoor dining and social distancing, such as shutting down streets and putting out tables, which Bristol, Virginia did in May.
