BRISTOL, Tenn. — Motorists on Edgemont Avenue in Bristol are now being greeted by large photos of Tennessee High School seniors in their graduation caps and gowns.
To honor the school’s graduating seniors — who, like others across the nation, missed their traditional graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic — parents and the high school placed banners featuring the graduation pictures of each of the nearly 275 members of the Class of 2020 along the route.
Lisa Thompson, the mother who came up with idea, said she was inspired three weeks ago by a tribute on Facebook that a school district in Georgia did for its graduating seniors. This year’s graduating seniors, like her son, Jordan, have missed many special and important moments due to the virus, she said. Many seniors who are not involved in athletics have never been honored like this, so it felt especially important to honor all of them, she added.
“Seniors lost so much this year,” Thompson said. “We wanted to do something to honor them.”
She said she reached out to her friend, April Dunn, of Signs and Designs Dunn Right in Weber City, Virginia, and she agreed to make the banners at a discounted price. From there, she and Dunn put out the word and 40 parents plus the school got on board to pay for the banners and put them up along the high school track.
THS Principal Kim Kirk said the banners are a great tribute to the students.
“We never felt like we could do enough for these kids,” Kirk said. “They’ve missed so much; we want to do everything we can to make this time memorable and exciting for them.”
Although the school helped, it was the parents of the graduating students who really made the tribute possible, she added. The school chipped in $246, but Thompson said the 40 parents who got behind the endeavor paid the remaining $1,968.
Kirk said she doesn’t know how long the banners will remain, but when they are removed, the students will be allowed to keep their banners.
“This is a great tribute for students who have had a pretty negative ending to their time in high school,” Kirk said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.