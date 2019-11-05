CHILHOWIE, Va. — Washington County authorities responded to a reported stabbing Tuesday afternoon in the 14000 block of Flatwood Acres Road. 

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 1 p.m. Tuesday about an individual being stabbed twice, according to Sheriff Fred Newman.

That individual has since been transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition, Newman said.

Newman said officers are on the scene investigating and that a suspect has not been identified in the incident due to unclear information from the victim. He said he expects more details to be released about the case later.

“We have several officers on the scene, we’re still investigating,” Newman said.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments