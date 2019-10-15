ABINGDON, Va. — Three of four men running for Washington County, Virginia, sheriff said Tuesday they would provide video of an officer-involved shooting so a family could get some closure, while the fourth said the department must adhere to policy and procedures.
The candidates participated in the League of Women Voters of Washington County forum at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Teresa Keller moderated the event, asking questions from audience members.
One of the questions involved adherence to the Freedom of Information Act, transparency and whether candidates would show video of an officer-involved shooting to the family of someone who had been killed.
Sisters Michelle Castle and Paige Fultz have sought video from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in order to clear up questions they have regarding the 2018 shooting death of their brother, Phillip Cameron Gibson II. Current Sheriff Fred Newman has declined to show the family or their attorney the video.
Although they were not provided details of the particular case, Republican candidate Blake Andis and independent candidates Marty Berry and Rex Carter said they would allow the family or their attorney to see video footage from the shooting. Democratic candidate Greg Hogston said the Sheriff’s Office must adhere to Virginia code and policy when releasing records.
All four men said they must be able to protect both the officers and the community but also honor Virginia’s FOIA.
Andis said he has no problem sharing the video with the family. “I think it would give closure to the family,” he said.
“Withholding the video breaks the community trust,” Andis added.
Carter noted that law enforcement officers must make a “split-second decision,” which will be “looked at” and criticized. He said he understands that if the investigation is continuing then it can be held, but it should eventually be released.
“I believe it is vitally important to comply with FOIA requests, that an agency remains transparent in all of its dealings,” said Carter, adding that citizens shouldn’t have to question how a sheriff handles issues.
Berry said if the investigation is finished, the video should be released, especially to the attorney.
“It’s a tragedy for all involved: officers, citizens, everything,” Berry said. “There needs to be closure. As far as me, I believe in transparency. I don’t believe in hiding anything.”
Hogston said that in critical incidents, such as lethal shootings, “there are certain policies and procedures that are in place to safeguard not only the families but the officers that are involved” in the incidents.
“As far as releasing the video, the only way I would even consider that to an attorney would be to make sure there is no further criminal action that would come out of the case involving that or any civil litigation to protect each and every person involved the way that society has become today,” he said.
Hogston added that the office would honor FOIA and release information depending on the law and department policies.
The candidates voiced few differences Tuesday. All four men said they supported the Second Amendment and would not infringe on citizens’ rights to bear arms. On immigration, the candidates said officers would only check on possible undocumented individuals upon arrest.
With Newman retiring, the candidates spoke about what, if any, changes they would make to the office.
“It has changed tremendously since I left,” said Andis, a former chief deputy.
Andis said the department would “get back to the community” and “not sit in the office.”
Berry, another former deputy, said he will make sure the department works as a team.
Carter, security operations specialist at Universal Fibers, said the sheriff needs to lead and care.
Hogston, a former deputy, said if he’s elected, “no tremendous change” will take place.
“We are blessed to have this law enforcement agency in Washington County, Virginia,” he said.
The candidates also spoke about the county’s drug and mental health problems.
Hogston said drugs have compounded local mental health issues. He said officers must be able to properly identify the issues when responding to calls and interacting with people.
Each of the candidates said it was important to continue crisis intervention training.
“Crisis intervention training is the best training I ever had,” Andis said.
Berry said he believes the agency has continued to improve on recognizing and dealing with drug and mental health issues.
Josh Cumbow, the incumbent Democratic commonwealth’s attorney, spoke briefly during the forum, as his opponent, Republican Nicole Price, chose not to attend. Incumbent Commissioner of Revenue David Henry, a Democrat, also spoke, while his opponent, Republican Mark Matney did not attend. Treasurer Fred Parker, a Democrat, is unopposed but also spoke briefly.
The Washington County Educational Association is also hosting a forum for Washington County Board of Supervisors and School Board candidates on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Career and Technical Center (Neff Center) in Abingdon.
The League of Women Voters urged people to visit vote411.org for more information on elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.