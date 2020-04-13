Flooding off Woodby Lane, April 13, 2020

Wolf Creek flooded near an apartment complex off Woodby Lane, displacing residents early Monday morning. 

 BY TIM DODSON | BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Washington County, Virginia is now under a state of emergency after strong overnight storms caused flooding and damage across the region.

So far, local officials have confirmed four landslides, several damaged homes, a number of trees down and a number of impassable roads, according to a news release announcing County Administrator Jason Berry was issuing the declaration.

Emergency crews also evacuated 18 residents from a flooded apartment complex off Woodby Lane on Monday, as well as two people off Wyndale Road and two in Henderson Court in Abingdon.

“We anticipate more issues as rain continues and the rivers crest,” the County Administrator’s Office said.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball called a special meeting for Wednesday that will occur via teleconference call at 5:30 p.m. to discuss ratifying the emergency declaration, the release states.

