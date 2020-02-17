BRISTOL, Va. -- Officers are investigating a homicide after a body was found in Washington County, Virginia, early this morning.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said a call came in around 3:30 a.m. to report a body laying along Campground Road. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a dead unidentified male in the middle of the street.

Andis said investigators believe the death was the result of a homicide. Virginia State Police brought a K9 to assist with the investigation.

Officers are still on scene and Campground Road remains closed. Andis said his office will provide an update on the investigation later today.

Campground Road is located approximately a mile outside of the Bristol city limits.

