Ahead of Monday’s deadline to file the latest candidate finance reports, sheriff’s candidates in Washington County, Virginia, have raised more than $54,000.
Four candidates are running on Nov. 5 for the sheriff’s position, which will be vacant with the retirement of longtime Sheriff Fred Newman.
Independent candidate Marty Berry has raised the most of the four candidates. The former deputy hauled in $20,322 for this election cycle, according to the most recent finance reports. After expenses, Berry still had $6,138 cash on hand.
Berry’s largest donation of $10,000 came from James O. Bunn, a coal industry leader. Bunn’s contribution is one of the largest of any race this election in Washington County. Other donations for Berry’s campaign included $2,000 from Michael T. Ferracci, $1,065 from Susan Berry and $1,000 from Stephen Hogan Canonico.
Another independent candidate, Rex Carter, has received $13,995 in contributions. He had an ending balance of $4,539 on Sept. 30. Carter’s current employer, Universal Fibers, provided a $1,200 donation, while Mark Ammen, the company CEO, donated $2,000, and Tammy Ammen donated $2,500.
Carter contributed $2,020 of his own money, and Jonathan Burress donated $1,000.
Republican Blake Andis, a former deputy, has raised $12,425 during the current election cycle and had $909 on Sept. 30. The candidate’s largest contributors include Alexander Viers, who donated $2,500, and Clinch Boundaries LLC, which donated $1,600. Mountain Empire Builders also contributed $1,000. Andis has contributed $1,500 of his own money to the campaign.
Andis, who now serves as the police chief at Virginia Highlands Community College, previously ran for sheriff in 2015, when he hauled in $33,675 in donations.
Democrat Greg Hogston, a former deputy who now works at the Bristol Virginia Police Department, has raised $7,493 during the election cycle. The candidate’s last reported ending balance was $1,131.81. Hogston’s top donors include Heather Howard, an Abingdon attorney, who contributed $1,000; current Sheriff Fred Newman, the Glade Pharmacy, attorney Wayne Austin and William E. Chaffin, who each donated $500. Hogston also received $750 from the Highland Leadership Fund.
Hogston is the only candidate to have reported taking out a loan. He received two loans for a total of $5,000.
The candidates have spent their funds on a variety of projects, including signs, advertising, Facebook advertising, website production, video production and the Washington County Fair.
