ABINGDON, Va. — A successful drug court program and ongoing crisis intervention training were highlighted Tuesday at the Washington County sheriff’s candidate forum.
The four candidates, Blake Andis, Marty Berry, Rex Carter and Greg Hogston, each characterized crisis intervention training as a necessity at the Sheriff’s Office.
Currently, five deputies are trained to be instructors and train the trainers for the crisis intervention team [CIT], and several deputies have been to training, according to Public Information Officer Darrell Dickenson.
Deputies also receive training at the basic law enforcement academy and from Highlands Community Services. They learn how to deal with people in a mental health or drug abuse crisis, Dickenson said.
“Our office deals with numerous calls weekly dealing with people with mental health crisis,” Dickenson said. “Training is ongoing for our deputies to have the best knowledge and ability to deal with people in crisis.”
Hogston, a former deputy, said the two abuse issues have been on the rise locally and across the nation. Drug issues are compounded by mental health issues, the Democratic candidate added.
“One of most important tools in the field is crisis intervention training,” he said.
Once an officer can properly identify issues he or she can refer the person to the proper resources available in the county, he said.
Washington County invested 13 employees in the program back in 2015, he said.
Carter, an independent candidate, said he was pleased officers were sent four years ago, but asked how many have been trained since.
“What are we doing now to meet the needs of people who are having mental disability episodes,” asked Carter, a security operations specialist at Universal Fibers.
Carter noted that officers cannot approach a situation involving a person with a mental health crisis the same way one would deal with an intoxicated person on the road.
He suggested the county create a special needs in distress program, a database that would allow officers to know where they may encounter mental health issues during future incidents.
Berry, a former deputy and independent candidate, said more CIT training is needed.
“The agency has continued to grow in recognizing this problem and how to deal with this problem,” said Berry, who recalled once sending staff to CIT training at Frontier Health. “I’m not going to stop.”
He also suggests developing partnerships with various organizations and the community in order to deal with mental health and drug issues.
Andis, a Republican candidate, said that when he previously ran for sheriff, CIT training was needed. Since then, he noted that training has become available, and he has participated.
“It provides services for people in a mental health crisis,” said Andis, the police chief at Virginia Highlands Community College. “What the officer has to do is assess the situation.”
The candidates also spoke about the county’s four-phase drug court program, which takes a minimum of 18 to 24 months to complete. Participants are provided services to help them “learn to live and thrive” without alcohol or drugs.
“The drug court program has been a valuable program for our area,” Dickenson said. “The program helps with deputies not having to deal with repeated offenders because of the strict guidelines of the program.”
Hogston, who has worked with the drug court program, said it is a “very, very strict” and successful program.
“It’s followed down to the letter,” he said. “It has great results.”
Participants have intense therapy, deputy visits, curfew checks, various drug screen and contacts with drug court advocates.
Berry said he was first skeptical about the program.
“I realized that I was wrong,” said Berry, who noted that drug court makes participants responsible and holds them accountable.
“I think in itself it is such a success story across the nation,” Berry said. “I would be a strong supporter of drug court and other programs.”
Berry said locking people up in jails does not rehabilitate offenders.
“Everybody has a different story about why they get into the drug world,” he said.
Andis said Highlands Community Services, which organizes the program, has done well.
The former deputy added that he would like to start a drug abuse resistance program.
“It’s a response team, and if they’re called out and you have a drug offender that’s been caught, I want to offer them services,” said Andis, who added that it would work well with the drug court program.
Carter said he fully supports the drug court program because “it works.”
The drug court costs the citizens of Washington County less in taxpayer funds than housing individuals at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, Carter said. It also provides “complete accountability” for participants, he added.
Deputies are involved with the drug court program as they make contact with participants for random drug tests during all hours of the day and night, Dickenson said.
“To see someone start this program that is addicted to drugs and at their lowest point in life, to completing the program off the drugs and being a productive member of society is proof enough that the program works,” Dickenson said.
Earlier this year, it was reported that 31 people have graduated from the program, and only two people have re-offended.
Tuesday’s forum was organized by the League of Women Voters of Washington County. For more issues in the sheriff’s race, visit vote411.org.
