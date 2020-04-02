A voter guide for the Abingdon Town Council election is available at the website Vote411.org.
The five candidates for the Abingdon Town Council responded to questions asked by the League of Women Voters of Washington County. The League does not plan to have a candidate forum this year.
The candidates are incumbents Wayne Craig and Cindy Patterson and challengers James "Scabbo" Anderson, Roman Blevins and Amanda Pillion. They are competing for two seats on the town council.
The election is May 5. Voters are encouraged to get absentee ballots from the Washington County Department of Elections.
The final day to request an absentee ballot by mail is April 28. The final day to cast an in-person absentee ballot is May 2.
Anyone with questions about absentee voting or the upcoming election is asked to contact the Washington County Department of Elections Office at (276) 676-6227 or by email at dlyall@washcova.com.
