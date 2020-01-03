BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol’s first Waffle House location is set to open at The Pinnacle on Monday morning.
The 24-hour breakfast eatery will open at 275 Pinnacle Parkway at 7 a.m. Monday, according to a company spokesperson.
The Norcross, Georgia-based chain currently has a number of locations in Northeast Tennessee, in Kingsport, Johnson City, Piney Flats and Elizabethton.
Waffle House is known for a menu that features its namesake dish, as well as omelets, steak, eggs and hash browns. Lunch and dinner offerings include burgers, sandwiches, grilled chicken and Texas melts.
This isn’t the only new addition to The Pinnacle retail development this month. A Best Buy location is on track to open the week of Jan. 20, according to Pinnacle property manager Heather Hill.
In terms of other new restaurant offerings, a Buddy’s bar-b-q plans to open at The Pinnacle later this year.
Located off Interstate 81’s Exit 74, The Pinnacle opened in 2014 and has become a regional shopping destination, with over 70 shops and restaurants.
