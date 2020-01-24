WISE, Va. — A house fire in Wise County killed one person Thursday, according to the Virginia State Police.
The Wise County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:55 p.m. Thursday about a reported fire in the 10,800 block of Mountain View Road in Wise. The fire completely destroyed the structure and officials found the body of a deceased person inside, a VSP news release states.
Volunteer fire departments that responded to the scene worked to extinguish the blaze and conduct search and rescue efforts, the release states.
Authorities have not released the name of the deceased individual, whose remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy and positive identification.
VSP is investigating the cause of the fire, but stated Friday morning that it does not appear the fire was suspicious in nature at this point in the investigation.
