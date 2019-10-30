BIG ROCK, Va. — Virginia State Police responded to a minor vehicle crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck in Buchanan County on Wednesday morning. The incident "was a very minor crash with minimal damage to either vehicle and no injuries," VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller wrote in an email.
Police responded to the crash on Route 691 near Route 645 — close to the Big Rock community — at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday. Geller said none of the 10 students who were on the bus at the time of the accident were injured.
Neither driver will face charges “as it was a non-reportable crash - as the damage was minimal,” according to Geller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.