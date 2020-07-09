Nine traffic deaths were reported on Virginia highways over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Authorities responded to nine fatal crashes across the state between July 2 and July 5. This figure includes two fatal crashes in Carroll and Russell counties in Southwest Virginia.

The nine fatalities were a slight increase from 2019’s July 4 holiday weekend, when state police recorded seven traffic deaths on state highways.

Over this year’s four-day counting period, state police arrested 44 drunk drivers, cited 1,537 speeders and 732 reckless drivers and issued 126 citations for failing to buckle up, the release states.

State police responded to a total of 444 vehicle crashes and assisted 1,153 disabled or stranded motorists

