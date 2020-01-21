GLADE SPRING, Va. — A fire in the historic Glade Spring Town Square last week is believed to be suspicious in nature, according to the Virginia State Police.
The VSP and Glade Spring Police Department continue to investigate after fire damaged a building in the Town Square on Thursday evening. The origin and cause remain under investigation, a VSP news release states.
No other information about why the fire is considered suspicious has been released.
No one was injured in the fire.
Last Thursday at 7:07 p.m., a 911 call was received at Washington County dispatch about a fire at a commercial building in the 100 block of East Glade Street. The entire building was damaged by fire.
The building, owned by Bristol, Tennessee residents Jamie and Robert Greeson, is divided into commercial and residential space. It’s the former site of a brewery and restaurant and also contains residential space. The couple purchased the building last year and is preparing to restore the structure.
Thursday’s fire was the first major blaze in the Town Square in years, town officials said. Assistant Fire Chief Ricky Stumbo said when he went to the fire, he feared the worst — that the flames had spread to other structures.
The Fire Department, and other responding departments, “absolutely saved Town Square,” Stumbo said. “It could have spread,” he said. “It would have been very hard to control it by hand.”
Abingdon and Chilhowie firefighters used ladder trucks to drown the flames, he explained.
“It was starting to spread upstairs and once it was up there, it could have started traveling quickly,” Stumbo said.
Glade Spring Vice Mayor Steve White added, “It was a team effort. These guys got in it quick.”
A contract cleaning crew was on scene Tuesday afternoon. Stumbo said that, although the building suffered significant damage, including a collapsed roof, the structure can be rebuilt.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is encouraging anyone with information concerning the fire to contact 276-889-7660 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
