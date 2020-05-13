DAMASCUS, Va. - A Glade Spring man died and two passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County, Virginia on Tuesday evening, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday when a Ford Mustang traveling south on Route 91 crashed and overturned several times less than a mile north of McCann Road, a news release states.

The driver, David L. Trent, 19, of Glade Spring, died at the scene, according to VSP. Trent was wearing a seatbelt, but VSP said he was partially ejected from the car.

Two male passengers, ages 19 and 16, were flown to hospitals in Johnson City and Bristol to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, the release states. The passengers were wearing seatbelts.

VSP said the crash is under investigation, but speed has been identified as a factor. Alcohol was not a factor, the release states.

