ABINGDON, Va. — A 60-year-old Abingdon man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Washington County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Omer H. Kolling, Jr. was traveling northbound in a 2003 GMC Sierra in the 21000 block of Green Spring Road / Route 75 around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday when his vehicle crossed the road’s center line and had a head-on collision with a southbound 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck, a news release states.

Kolling died en-route to the hospital, the release states.

Cecil B. Tipton, 45, of Haysi, was driving the Ford and was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to VSP.

Officials said Kolling was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and Tipton had his seatbelt on.

The crash is still under investigation.

