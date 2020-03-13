BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia’s chief tourism officer offered an optimistic perspective Friday in looking beyond the current coronavirus that is gripping the nation.
As of Friday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health reported 10 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide, 20 more presumptive cases and no deaths. There were more than 1,600 confirmed and presumptive cases nationwide with 41 deaths as of Friday, according to the CDC.
Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corp., said the current national climate — with widespread closings and health concerns — will impact the tourism industry but predicted it will recover.
“It’s tourism season, and the coronavirus has pretty much brought a halt to our industry,” McClenny said after speaking to City Councils of both Bristols.
“While we will be among the first impacted — because of the instant generation of revenue that goes right to the treasury — we’ll be the first to come back,” she said.
For example, on Friday afternoon Busch Gardens announced it would close all of its theme parks, including Williamsburg, from March 16 through the end of the month. It is the latest in a series of shutdowns as sports leagues, schools and businesses try to slow the spread of the virus.
Domestic travelers spent $26 billion on transportation, lodging, food, amusement and recreation, as well as retail shopping in Virginia, during 2018, according to state figures, a 4.4% increase over 2017.
Domestic travel in Virginia directly generated more than $1.8 billion in tax revenue for state and local governments in 2018, up 2.9% compared from the prior year.
McClenny said the virus has now impacted travel on three levels.
“The first front that was hit was corporate travel, and that really impacted hotels and air. The next that came was meetings, and it’s now individuals making a difference in their travel plans,” she said. “We’re looking at it in 14-day cycles, going right with the quarantine cycle. If people are tested, they’re positive and they get over the virus. Once there is mitigation, enough for us to see people are moving again.”
While there will be a financial impact, McClenny predicted the tourism and travel industry will rebound.
“Tourism is very resilient so we have to get through this rough period,” she said. “Health first, people first and — once we have the solutions — we’ll be back marketing and inviting people to our commonwealth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.