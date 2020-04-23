BRISTOL, Va. — A student emailed teacher Crystal Hurd last month to ask “what now?” after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all schools closed for the remainder of this academic year. The answer is online learning, which formally began last week.
Teaching students exclusively through technology is the new normal in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hurd, who is an English teacher at Virginia High School in Bristol.
“This is not perfect for instructional purposes,” Hurd said last week during a video interview from her home-turned-classroom.
“As a teacher, one of the things I love is face-to-face interactions with my kids. It’s what I love about my job, and it’s gone right now, and a lot of us are really bereft.”
She is among more than 200 city teachers and thousands across Virginia who are connecting with students via computer, email and other means to continue instruction despite school buildings closed for the public health crisis.
“There is no substitute for an in-person instructional experience, but we can get as close as we can,” she said.
City students from kindergarten through high school got back into the academic groove last week, and lessons are expected to continue for another month. Lessons are described as “enrichment,” meaning no substantially new material but expanding on what was taught during the previous nine-week period.
“We live in a technological age. The kids are already really connected through social media and apps on their phones,” Hurd said. “This has been a challenge for them because they have to establish a new routine. They were used to the school creating and sustaining that routine so they’re having to create and sustain their own.”
Hurd doesn’t go online daily to hold class. She is currently teaching the George Orwell novel “Animal Farm” — a satirical look at the Joseph Stalin era in the Soviet Union after the Russian Revolution as told by farm animals that revolt to try and make things better, but things end up just as bad.
“We’re not allowed to take grades, but we are providing enrichment. I’d walked my students through how to do literary analysis before we dismissed. The novel is practice for that,” she said.
Although there are no grades and no standardized tests, students can make up work to help raise grades from the previous nine weeks period.
In addition to lessons, Hurd relies on email and phone calls to stay in touch with students and parents.
Some students are worried or feeling anxiety, she said.
“Our first priority has been making sure that students are safe and nourished,” she said, adding some of her students are in tenuous home situations, and others are now working more hours at jobs.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the division’s 200 teachers have done “amazing” work.
“They really recreated the entire way they do work on a dime,” Perrigan said Wednesday. “When the requirement came, we had two choices — for learning to stop altogether or students to have an opportunity to continue learning — our teachers really made the impossible possible. I couldn’t be prouder, as a superintendent.”
Now in her 15th year in the classroom, including a stint at Northeast State College where she taught online classes, Hurd is comfortable communicating and teaching students remotely. She also appreciates what they’re going through after recently completing her own online degree from the University of Texas at El Paso.
“I missed the instruction I had in undergrad and graduate programs that were face-to-face,” she said. “It’s not the same.”
Hurd said she and other teachers are aggrieved because of time that was “stolen” from them. One of her most difficult days was returning to Virginia High recently to pack up her classroom so the school could be thoroughly cleaned.
“I was just really sad about having to prematurely put these things away and all the lessons I didn’t get to teach. The room felt really empty. I felt there was so much left unsaid and things left untaught or conversations that never occurred,” she said.
Amid all of the challenges, she said, her co-workers have made exceptional efforts for their students.
“Teachers are really good at improvising and having to create something in a quick moment,” Hurd said. “The way so many of my colleagues have stepped up in the face of this challenge has been absolutely inspirational.”
