Members of the Virginia Senate’s General Laws and Technology Committee approved legislation Wednesday that would allow casinos to operate in five cities, including Bristol.
Senate Bill 36 to reauthorize 2019 legislation and allow casinos in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond — pending public referenda — was approved 13-0 by the committee, with one abstention. It goes to the Senate Finance Committee today.
Patron Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who told the committee she has been working to establish a casino in her hometown for 20 years, expressed her thanks to the committee, representatives of all five cities and others who worked to develop the bill.
“When I started on this it was to try to help my hometown — a very depressed city,” she said. “Over the last three or four years, we managed to align ourselves with four other localities that were struggling and had some of the same kinds of issues we’ve been suffering in the city of Portsmouth. This bill passing, for these five localities, this will be like our Amazon. It will give us an opportunity to determine our own destiny. We are not asking for a handout from the city of Richmond or the commonwealth of Virginia, but a hand up for economic development.”
Last year, the General Assembly approved more than $750 million in incentives to Amazon to locate in northern Virginia.
The committee agreed to roll five other casino bills, including one offered by committee member Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, into the Lucas bill.
It would require that a public referendum occur by the Nov. 3, 2020, general election — except in the city of Richmond — and would establish a tier system to tax gaming revenues. It would impose a 15% tax rate on the first $150 million in gaming revenue, a 20% tax on revenues between $150 million and $300 million, and a 28% tax on gaming revenues above $300 million.
For a casino operator who invests more than $300 million, it would impose a 15% tax rate on the first $200 million in gaming revenue, a 20% rate on gaming revenues of $200 million to $400 million and 28% on revenues above $400 million.
The bill was amended to allow “open competition” in the city of Richmond at the city’s request. City officials told lawmakers they didn’t want to be forced to select between the Pamunkey Indian proposal and one by the Colonial Downs Group/Rosie’s Gaming Emporium for its casino location. However, the bill gives preferred status to those two proposals.
The bill would also empower the Virginia Lottery Board to develop guidelines and expand staffing to oversee casino operations.
On Tuesday night, the House General Laws subcommittee on gaming reported out House Bill 4 — which would also reenact 2019 legislation. The amendments primarily deal with hiring and wages for construction workers employed there.
It will now be referred to the Committee on Appropriations.
The vote was 6-1 with one abstention and two members not voting. Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell, serves on the subcommittee and voted for the legislation Tuesday.
“There were a few amendments and none of those were significant enough to impact or delay the Bristol project. I anticipate the bill will be reported out of the Appropriations Committee and head to the House floor, where it will be approved,” Morefield wrote in an email.
The amendments would require the casino operator in each city to assure workers of contractors and sub-contractors are paid the local prevailing wage rate; preference be given to hiring local workers, veterans, women and minorities; and to provide health insurance and retirement benefits for workers.
Crossover — the day each chamber must complete bills and send them to the other — is Tuesday.
Morefield said he expects the General Assembly will ultimately approve casino legislation.
“I am confident the legislation will pass and the city of Bristol will finally be on its way toward developing a world class destination resort casino,” Morefield wrote. “Nothing makes me more proud to know that I can play a part in doing something that will not only help the city of Bristol, but all of Southwest Virginia.”
