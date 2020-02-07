The Virginia National Guard has staged about 10 soldiers and three vehicles in Tazewell County to assist in emergency responses to heavy rains and flooding in Southwest Virginia, according to a news release issued Friday morning.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday as heavy rains and flooding were reported throughout the state. Parts of Southwest Virginia were particularly hit hard, including the town of Richlands in Tazewell County, where over 500 residents were displaced by flooding and needed to be rescued from their homes.
The group of soldiers has light/medium tactical trucks for high water transportation and a rotary wing aviation rescue hoist crew on standby, the release states.
“I am incredibly proud of how quickly and safely our Soldiers responded to the call of duty on such short notice and are ready to assist if needed,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. “Whether we are mobilizing a small group of Soldiers like this or staging 1,500 personnel across the commonwealth like we did for Hurricane Florence, the Virginia National Guard has shown that it can rapidly respond with the capabilities our state agency partners request. It is an honor for us to be part of the multi-agency state response ready to keep our fellow Virginians safe.”
The VNG receives missions through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and is part of a multi-agency team with the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Transportation and other emergency agencies. However, the VNG is not able to respond to requests from the public, so people should still call 911 for any emergencies, the release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.