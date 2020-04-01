Virginia officials have identified three urban sites for temporary field hospitals to treat a potential glut of COVID-19 cases, but none are currently planned for Southwest Virginia.
Gov. Ralph Northam discussed the potential need for additional hospital capacity to treat coronavirus disease cases — especially in densely populated areas like Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads — during his midweek briefing.
“We have been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on potential sites for alternative hospital beds. They have evaluated 41 sites across our commonwealth,” Northam said. “We have narrowed that down to the Exxon-Mobil facility in Fairfax that is literally next door to Inova Fairfax Hospital; the Hampton Convention Center, which is in close proximity to Centara Riverside Hospital and a site in the Richmond area.”
Responding to a question on how sites were chosen, state Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins said the corps utilized a process.
“The corps, working in conjunction with the Department of Health and the National Guard, looked at sites and looked at where we see the greatest needs and potential impacts on capacity,” Hopkins said.
Those three hospitals, if established, would coordinate with and supplement local health systems, he said.
In Northern Virginia, for example, Fairfax currently has 288 cases, Arlington has 119, and Loudoun County has 105 of the state’s 1,484 cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Dan Carey said population density was a key factor in locating facilities.
“If you look at the spread of this disease, it’s the dense areas that are going to get it fast and most — the soonest — that have the highest likelihood of exceeding their access to hospital beds,” Carey said. “I think it’s really important that we focus on those areas ... from the models as well as from surge capacity. … Comparing that supply and demand led to those areas being focused on first.”
Asked why he thought some rural areas of the state have few to no cases of the disease, Northam again referenced population density.
“I think it’s fair to say we’re seeing the highest number of positives in dense populations of Virginia,” Northam said. “In rural Virginia, we tend to be a little more spread out and don’t gather in large groups. I think that’s part of the reason for that.”
There are currently 13 confirmed cases in the counties west of Roanoke with no evidence of community spread, according to state health officials.
Northam said the number of virus cases is expected to surge in Virginia between late April and late May.
“I want Virginians to be realistic in their expectations. You need to know the truth; no sugar coating,” the governor said. “I know this is hard; people are isolated. You’re worried, and many of you are out of work. Our strategy has always been to plan for the worst and hope for the best.”
