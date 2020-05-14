BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High School’s class of 2020 will graduate on time, but in another state as commencement ceremonies are set for May 22 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Schools nationwide canceled or postponed traditional graduation ceremonies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some schools announced plans to conduct a virtual graduation with seniors joining in through online meeting software, but Bristol Virginia school officials worked for months to develop a plan for honoring the senior class. Schools in Virginia were closed in March and — under the present phased reopening plans — it would likely be months before a traditional gathering could occur anywhere in the state, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.
“What we heard over and over from parents and seniors was they felt like they got a raw deal,” Perrigan said. “They didn’t get to say goodbye to each other, didn’t get to have their spring sports seasons and all their awards ceremonies. They really just wanted to have an opportunity to be together one more time. For us to make that happen before everybody moved away or went on to college, this was the best option.”
NASCAR driver Matt DeBenidetto, who nearly won the NASCAR night race last August at Bristol, made the announcement during a Zoom meeting with school and city officials and more than a dozen members of the senior class. One student said the idea was “rad” and asked if there would be fireworks.
“We’re very grateful that Bristol Motor Speedway is such a good neighbor and has been willing to work with us,” Perrigan said. “Even though it’s not perfect, we do believe it’s going to be a graduation memory they’ll have with them for a long, long time.”
Graduates from Sullivan East and Sullivan Central high schools are scheduled to each have a “bonus” ceremony at the track May 23, but traditional graduation ceremonies for those schools are being planned for later this summer.
“During these difficult times I think all of us have thought about those folks who are graduating from high school and college and how challenging that would be,” said speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell. “We’re thrilled to be able to help out Virginia High and Sullivan East, Central, North and South with their commencement ceremonies here at the last great colosseum. …Maybe that’s something special for these seniors, and we hope will create some lasting memories for them.”
Plans call for Virginia High students and their families to assemble in cars outside the speedway and then be directed onto the track, where they will stage. At the appropriate time, students will then drive to the start-finish line, get out and get their diploma off a table while members of the School Board and other school officials would be there to congratulate them — from the proper social distance, Perrigan said.
School and speedway officials are scheduled to meet today to finalize details of the event and additional information will be communicated through social media.
“Our seniors have probably learned more in the last two months than most folks learn over a two-year period,” Perrigan said. “They’ve had to be resilient, they’ve had to learn to be gritty, and those two things will take them as far in life as anything we taught them. Algebraic equations and iambic pentameter [line of poetry], those things are great and will be helpful, but what they’ve learned about life over the last two months I expect every one of these seniors will do great things.”
