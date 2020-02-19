Virginia lawmakers appear poised to ban electronic skills games outright rather than regulate and tax them.
Legislation in both chambers of the General Assembly would classify the electronic skills games, or gray market games that resemble slot machines, as “illegal gambling devices” and ban their use in the state. Other bills that sought to regulate and tax the machines failed to emerge from either the House or Senate.
Thousands of the machines currently operate in convenience stores, restaurants, truck stops and other businesses across the state. Concern over the machines surfaced last year when officials with the Virginia Lottery Board blamed a decline in lottery ticket sales on the machines — many of which operate in registered lottery retailers.
Senate Bill 971 and House Bill 881 define a “skill game” as an electronic, computerized or mechanical contrivance, terminal, machine or other device that requires the insertion of a coin, currency, ticket, token or similar object to operate, activate or play a game.
“The outcome of that game is determined by any element of skill of the player and that may deliver or entitle the person playing or operating the device to receive cash; cash equivalents, gift cards, vouchers, billets, tickets, tokens, or electronic credits to be exchanged for cash; merchandise; or anything of value whether the payoff is made automatically from the device or manually,” according to the bill summary.
The Senate General Laws and Technology Committee reported House Bill 881 out by a 7-5 vote and sent it to the Senate Finance Committee. Senate Bill 971 emerged from the House General Laws Committee on Tuesday by a vote of 17-4. Committee members Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell, and Del. Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, voted against advancing it.
“I believe the commonwealth would be better off to regulate and tax the machines instead of completely banning them,” Morefield wrote in a Wednesday email. “The much needed revenue could be used for new school construction, sheriff’s deputy pay raises, or some other important budget item. Currently, there is strong bipartisan support to ban them and I anticipate they will be banned unless the governor decides to amend the ban legislation.”
Efforts to ban the machines are supported by the American Gaming Association, a trade organization representing the U.S. casino industry. Earlier this week, the organization issued a strongly worded rebuke of efforts to legalize the games.
“These games are unregulated, don’t undergo sufficient testing standards, don’t adhere to responsible gaming standards — there is no real commitment from the companies that create or use them to assure customers that responsible gaming standards and testing standards are met,” Jessica Feil, the American Gaming Association’s senior director of government relations, said during a Wednesday phone interview.
“From a state’s perspective, there is no revenue coming in, so there is no benefit to having these games in the community,” she said.
The association is following the Virginia legislation but hasn’t done any direct lobbying or engaged state lawmakers, Feil said. The association does not favor state regulation and taxation, saying it does not address issues surrounding the games.
“We want to applaud the legislation that would ban these machines in Virginia,” she said. “It gives the tools and resources for law enforcement to prioritize this issue.”
This week, the gaming association and the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers announced a joint campaign to combat the spread of unregulated gaming machines.
“The regulated gaming industry has rarely been more united on a singular issue, and now we have a tool to address the misinformation and deception that unregulated machine companies use to confound law enforcement, the courts and local citizens,” said Marcus Prater, executive director of the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers.
Prater called the spread of gray market machines a “serious threat” to the regulated gaming market because no entity assures that the machines operate fairly.
Both the House and Senate bills create an exemption for “certain skill games offered at family entertainment centers,” which it calls “coin-operated amusement games” marketed to families and children. That would include claw-type games where players insert money and try to pick up a non-cash prize.
