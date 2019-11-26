A new study on gaming in Virginia urges state lawmakers to either take steps to regulate or outright ban “skill games.”
Thousands of the machines, which resemble slot machines in appearance and interface, are found all over the state in convenience stores, bars, restaurants, truck stops and other businesses. All are presently unregulated and unmonitored by any state agency, and the state collects no revenue from them — unlike the lottery and other forms of legal gaming.
A comprehensive draft study released Monday by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission looked at all aspects of gaming, including casinos, the lottery, horse racing, online sports betting and online casino gaming. Among its many conclusions was that “grey machines” — popularly referred to as games of skill — should be regulated or eliminated.
So called because they operate in a “grey area” of the law, the study found the machines are impacting legal, regulated gaming such as the lottery and historic horse racing games.
“Grey machines are not specifically permitted or prohibited in Virginia’s gaming statute and without specific statutory authority language, the legality of some aspects of the machines could be questioned,” according to the report. “It is difficult to determine how many of these machines exist in Virginia, but estimates indicate there could be more than 9,000 as of October 2019. Because they are unregulated, however, the state currently does not track the location or number of devices, or the specific game operators or manufacturers.”
Earlier this month, a representative of one of the makers of the machines told the Bristol Herald Courier there were likely 10,000 or more statewide.
The report estimates those machines are generating substantial amounts of money — anywhere from $83 million to $468 million, based on revenue generated by authorized gaming and similar devices in other states.
It also found the lottery is likely most affected because many of the machines are found inside lottery retailers.
Earlier this month, Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall told the Bristol Herald Courier the machines were draining money from lottery sales.
“They [machines] are exploding in number in the space where we do the lottery business. We’re certain that’s why we’ve seen an alarming decline in our sales. As we look ahead through the state fiscal year, which ends next June 30, it’s our expectation we’ll lose $140 million in sales. That would be a loss of $40 million in profit, which goes to public schools.”
Hall is urging lawmakers to address this issue.
“What concerns us is they’re unlicensed, they’re unregulated, and they’re untaxed. The business model appears to exploit loopholes in state law and make as much money as you can before regulators catch up,” Hall said.
The JLARC study found unregulated machines pose dangers for consumers and the businesses that host them.
“Grey machines pose a risk for fraudulent activity because there are no state regulations, audits, or compliance activities for the devices, manufacturers, or vendors. In the absence of regulation, there are no mechanisms to ensure gaming integrity for businesses hosting grey machines and the customers who play them,” according to the report.
“Regulation and oversight could mitigate risks to businesses hosting grey machines. In the absence of regulation, grey machine manufacturers are not required to impose age restriction on play, instead leaving that responsibility to business owners. Furthermore, businesses hosting machines may not have mechanisms to safeguard and account for cash transactions related to the gaming devices, such as separating gaming revenue from other business transactions. Not separately tracking gaming revenue obscures financial transactions related to the machines even though they could account for a substantial amount of money. This presents the opportunity for gaming funds to be inaccurately accounted for and makes the transactions more susceptible to fraud,” according to the report.
It goes on to cite the need for regulation to protect game users.
“Customers who play grey machines are also at risk without regulation and oversight. For example, customers have no assurances that the grey machines are routinely inspected for compliance. Compliance inspections are important because they monitor device performance, including measuring whether the machine’s software allows for a fair chance of winning,” according to the report.
The report was also critical of Virginia’s present practice of local enforcement, calling it “inconsistent” and “insufficient.” State Attorney General Mark Herring’s office leaves decisions about the games to local commonwealth’s attorneys. To date, only one has taken action against the games, and he was sued by one of the game manufacturers.
Some states, including Georgia and Iowa, closely regulate the machines and collect gaming tax revenues, while others, including Ohio and Colorado, have banned the machines through statute.
