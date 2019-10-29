BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia Business College received a provisional certificate to operate Tuesday from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
Meeting in Richmond, the council approved a plan by college officials to establish a four-year private business school on the former campus of Virginia Intermont College in Bristol.
College President Gene Couch called the approval a “significant step forward.”
“It’s a great first step. It’s like we’ve scored the touchdown; now we’ve got to kick the extra point,” Couch said Tuesday.
This was the second time the council granted a provisional certificate for the college, but Couch withdrew the previous application this summer because he said the accompanying schedule to begin operations was too aggressive.
School officials now anticipate enrolling students for the first classes in August 2020.
VI closed in 2014 after suffering financial collapse, losing its accreditation and diminishing enrollment. The campus has been vacant since that time.
Chinese entrepreneur Zhiting Zang acquired the property at auction and is developing it under the aegis of his U.S. Magis International Education Center.
Virginia Business College also plans to seek accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
The college plans to offer seven business concentrations to bachelor’s degree-seeking students, including accounting, business analytics, entrepreneurship, human resource management, information technology management, management/leadership and marketing.
With provisional approval, the college can now begin recruiting students and hiring staff.
“We have posted three administrative positions. We look to start interviewing the next couple of weeks and hope to have those people onboard Jan. 1,” Couch said. “We’re looking for a chief administrator, a chief academic officer and an individual who will lead our student enrollment management and student services.”
In addition, work continues on improving the campus and behind the scenes.
“We still have some work to do, primarily with the library. We’ve got the outside done with new roof and new windows. We’ll be moving indoors to finish out that building, but otherwise things are progressing nicely,” he said.
Workers have been installing sidewalks and handrails and bringing restrooms up to federal Americans with Disabilities Act compliance standards.
The school can only receive final approval after the council visits and inspects the campus. That is expected next spring.
“We’ve got to finalize our 501(c)(3) [nonprofit] status. We made that application to the IRS and heard they’ve received it, so we’re waiting to hear back from them,” Couch said.
The Virginia Business College will primarily be a residential college but will also accommodate commuter students and online learners.
