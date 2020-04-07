A metal gate sits at the entrance to the Creeper Trail in Abingdon on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Creeper Trail was closed at 5 p.m. on Monday in an effort to protect the public from COVID-19. The decision was made jointly by the US Forest Service and the towns of Abingdon and Damascus. All access points along the 34-mile trail from Abingdon to Whitetop Station will be temporarily shut down until further notice.