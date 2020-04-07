Despite a lack of COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, a number of prominent outdoor attractions are now closed, and Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday reemphasized his call for abiding by social distancing guidelines as the number of cases statewide continues to climb.
The U.S. Forest Service and the towns of Abingdon and Damascus jointly announced Monday the 34-mile Creeper Trail would be temporarily closed until further notice. Groups of people were seen congregating along the trail — in defiance of state directives for people to stay home, not gather in groups and try to stay at least 6 feet apart when in public settings, according to a statement.
“Recent overcrowding along portions of the trail, concern for increasing the burden on local emergency medical services and the health and safety of all trail users were the driving forces behind this decision,” Matthew Crum, president of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy, said in a written statement.
The decision aligns with state and local measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the statement. It is aimed at preventing groups from congregating and violating social distancing guidelines and follows the closure of other public trails in Virginia.
Last week the operators of Spearhead Trails in Wise County and the Channels Natural Area Preserve in Washington and Russell counties announced those attractions are temporarily closed.
During his regular COVID-19 briefing Monday, the governor reiterated his call for people to stay home, only go out for essential reasons and practice social distancing in any public setting.
“This virus knows no borders. Whether they be counties, states or even countries,” Northam said in response to a question. “I assume people weren’t abiding by our guidelines, just as I warned about last week, so I suspect the decision was made to protect everybody, and these facilities were closed.”
The Virginia Department of Health reports nearly 2,878 cases statewide, but only 18 have been confirmed in the 10 counties of far Southwest Virginia.
“Southwest Virginia is not immune to COVID-19,” Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District, said in a statement last Friday.
“If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces often. These personal precautions apply to all of us — stay home.”
The Channels closure applies to the primary access point on state Highway 80 in Hayters Gap and includes the parking area, the trail and the rock formations themselves, according to a written statement. The closure is in effect through at least June 10.
“Visitation at the preserve has surpassed capacity in recent weeks, resulting in large rocks being thrown into the channels from above, vandalism and other negative impacts to the preserve. Many sections of the preserve also require people to be in tight, confined spaces,” according to the statement.
It does not apply to the rest of the Channels State Forest.
The Spearhead Trails, a popular ATV riding attraction, is closed until June 10, according to a statement from the Southwest Regional Recreational Authority, to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.
Northam acknowledged that new data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine lowered estimates for the projected impacts on many states including Virginia and Tennessee and projects the peak in Virginia will occur April 20 — a month earlier than originally forecast.
“There are various models; they change literally every day based on the data that is put into them. We haven’t made any adjustments on what we’re seeing,” Northam said.
The IHME report forecasts a statewide shortage of about 230 ICU beds for the sickest of the COVID-19 patients, but the report projects that the number of severe cases will decline by early May. It further predicts 1,400 deaths in Virginia due to the virus by Aug. 4.
“Our estimates assume statewide social distancing measures are continuing in states where they have already been enacted, and for those states without such measures in place, it is assumed they will be in place within seven days,” institute Director Dr. Christopher Murray said in a written statement.
“If social distancing measures are relaxed or not implemented, the U.S. will see greater death tolls, the death peak will be later, the burden on hospitals will be much greater, and the economic costs will continue to grow.”
Fifty-four deaths have been reported statewide in Virginia as of Monday.
