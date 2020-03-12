ABINGDON, Va. – Virginia Highlands Community College has extended its spring break by a week amid ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Classes will resume on March 23, according to a statement from VHCC President Adam Hutchison posted on the school’s website Thursday.

Faculty are expected to report for duty on March 16 and the additional week will allow them to plan to transition in-person classes to online if such a move becomes necessary, the post states.

“While a number of institutions have already made the difficult decision to either suspend coursework and/or move all coursework online, we believe that this is not necessary for VHCC at this time – because we are a non-residential institution and our campus demographics are very different,” Hutchison said. “This is an option VHCC may need to exercise in the future, and we are preparing our services and campus for this possibility.”

VHCC also suspended all non-essential travel through April 15.

Large gatherings of 100 people or more will be postponed, including the VHCC Career Fair originally scheduled for March 27.

