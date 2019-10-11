Motorists may experience delays on Interstate 81 in Washington County early Friday afternoon due to a vehicle accident near mile marker 11.8.

The southbound left shoulder and left lane were closed earlier, although the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website no longer indicates any lane closures. 

No other details were immediately available.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments