A vehicle accident in Sullivan County caused a power outage Monday morning, leaving several hundred people without power.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, 685 Appalachian Power customers were experiencing outages, according to a map on the company’s website. The company estimates power should be restored by 12:30 p.m.

The affected area is north of Route 11 West and east of Route 93.

