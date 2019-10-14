A vehicle accident in Sullivan County caused a power outage Monday morning, leaving several hundred people without power.
As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, 685 Appalachian Power customers were experiencing outages, according to a map on the company’s website. The company estimates power should be restored by 12:30 p.m.
The affected area is north of Route 11 West and east of Route 93.
